(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised its
Macau 2015 revenue
growth forecast to a 33%-34% decline, down from our last
forecast of a 29%
decline. Macau's gaming revenues are down 36.5% year to date
through August,
reflecting the difficult first-half 2014 comparison and
pressures that began to
take a toll on Macau's revenues in mid-2014, mainly the
corruption crackdown in
China. The downward revision forecast takes into account Fitch's
reduced
expectations for the new capacity to drive meaningful
incremental growth.
We expect 2016 to be stable year relative to the gyrations in
2H14 and 2015. We
expect growth in 2016 to be relatively flat. The positive impact
from the
increase in capacity related to Studio City, the March 2016
opening of Wynn
Palace and 2H16 openings of MGM Cotai and Parisian will be
offset by tough YoY
comparisons through May 2016 and the weaker Yuan relative to
Macau's Pataca.
The Macau government has not shown leniency in its guidance to
limit additional
allocation of table games, providing Galaxy phase II with 150
new table games in
May 2015, far below what Galaxy Entertainment requested for the
project.
Positively, phase II may have helped the market find a bottom,
with gaming
revenues coming in at around $2.2 billion or higher since June.
Our 2015
forecast assumes that the recent volumes are maintained and
increase slightly
after Studio City opens in late October.
Fitch believes the risks operators face related to the new
properties
cannibalizing the existing properties and table allocations
being less generous
than what the operators have requested are partially mitigated
by the operators'
ability to shed development related cost as their respective
projects open.
Operator margins will get a boost from shifting excess labor to
their new
properties, once they're open. We do not expect the recent
stock market
volatility in China to have a material impact on Macau's
visitation. Fitch's
sovereign analysts believe that a mainland economic collapse is
unlikely,
despite volatility. They add that the slowdown is led by
investment rather than
consumption, making it less dire than may appear for Macau,
particularly for the
mass segment. However, Fitch analysts expect a structural
slowdown with
sustained deceleration in GDP growth.
Macau's decision to loosen its transit visa restrictions should
produce some
positive benefit, underscoring that Macau is willing to use
certain levers to
prop up its gaming-centric economy. Macau also put off
implementing a full
smoking ban, instead saying it will study the matter further
before
implementation.
A smoking ban would impact certain operators more than others,
depending on
existing utilized smoking areas as well as the building layouts.
LVS and Galaxy
would be least impacted by a ban, as LVS is least dependent on
smoking lounges
and Galaxy Macau's phase II incorporated smoking balconies for
VIP players.
Additional information can be found in Fitch Ratings' Gaming,
Lodging and
Leisure (GLL) electronic newsletter, including brief sector
comments,
recent/upcoming events and links/summaries to rating actions and
detailed
reports. Links to GLL-related reports/comments from other Fitch
groups,
including Leveraged Finance, Credit Market Research, REITs,
Public Finance and
Structured Finance, can be found there.
Contact:
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1 212 908 9179
Fitch Ratings
Corporates
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Colin A. Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
Gaming, Lodging & Leisure
+1 212 908 0899
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.