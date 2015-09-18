(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac
Banking
Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) AUD25.96bn of outstanding
mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3; and the asset
percentage (AP) of 89.0%
used in the programme's asset coverage test, which is lower than
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 89.5%, supporting a 'AA' tested rating on a
probability of
default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for
recoveries. The
Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on
WBC's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7%, is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component of 15.5% due to significant maturity mismatches in the
programme and
the refinancing assumptions applied to Australian residential
mortgages,
followed by the cover pool's credit loss component of 3.6%. The
cash flow
valuation component reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 6.4% due
to the excess
spread available in the programme. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has
not changed since
the last analysis in January 2015, due to the stable composition
of the cover
pool.
As of 31 July 2015, the cover pool consisted of 131,611 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages over Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD31.98bn. The cover pool credit quality
has remained
relatively stable over the past 12 months. Fitch's calculated
'AAA' expected
loss is 3.5% on the residential mortgage assets, which benefits
from credit to
lenders mortgage insurance. Maturity mismatches are significant,
with the WA
residual life of the assets at 15.1 years and the liabilities at
3.8 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) WBC's IDR was downgraded by three notches to 'A-';
(ii) the D-Cap
fell by three categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the
asset
percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis,
increased above
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover pool assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac Banking
Corporation. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
