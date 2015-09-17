(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Hastings Insurance Group (Finance) plc's (Hastings; B+/Stable) execution of a successful IPO would be a positive development for the insurer's credit profile, as the company plans to use proceeds to reduce leverage on its balance sheet. The company expects to issue new shares to raise approximately GBP180m in gross proceeds and sell a proportion of existing shares. The proceeds will be used to redeem a portion of the outstanding GBP266.5m senior secured fixed rate notes due 2020. The company anticipates using new bank facilities to redeem the remainder of the notes later in the year. Hastings reported net debt of GBP364.6m at 1H15. Hastings is a Gibraltar-based motor insurance underwriter and broker operating in the UK market. At HY15, the company held a 5.5% market share of the UK motor market. Hastings continues to underwrite profitably in a highly competitive and challenging operating environment, reflected in a reported combined ratio of 90% for 1H15 (1H14: 90.4%). Fitch believes that Hastings' agile business model, low expense base and use of extensive driver profile data provide it with a competitive advantage over larger, more established players. However, there is the risk of a competitor replicating this model within three to five years, which could put Hastings' current growth trajectory at risk. Contact: Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ishani Goonasekara Associate Director +44 020 3530 1509 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.