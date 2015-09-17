(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Hastings
Insurance Group
(Finance) plc's (Hastings; B+/Stable) execution of a successful
IPO would be a
positive development for the insurer's credit profile, as the
company plans to
use proceeds to reduce leverage on its balance sheet.
The company expects to issue new shares to raise approximately
GBP180m in gross
proceeds and sell a proportion of existing shares. The proceeds
will be used to
redeem a portion of the outstanding GBP266.5m senior secured
fixed rate notes
due 2020. The company anticipates using new bank facilities to
redeem the
remainder of the notes later in the year. Hastings reported net
debt of
GBP364.6m at 1H15.
Hastings is a Gibraltar-based motor insurance underwriter and
broker operating
in the UK market. At HY15, the company held a 5.5% market share
of the UK motor
market. Hastings continues to underwrite profitably in a highly
competitive and
challenging operating environment, reflected in a reported
combined ratio of 90%
for 1H15 (1H14: 90.4%).
Fitch believes that Hastings' agile business model, low expense
base and use of
extensive driver profile data provide it with a competitive
advantage over
larger, more established players. However, there is the risk of
a competitor
replicating this model within three to five years, which could
put Hastings'
current growth trajectory at risk.
Contact:
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ishani Goonasekara
Associate Director
+44 020 3530 1509
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
