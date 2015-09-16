(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, September 16 (Fitch) An acquisition of SABMiller
could lead to
Anheuser-Busch InBev being downgraded by multiple notches, but
the brewer would
probably remain solid investment grade if the deal included
significant equity
funding and some divestments, Fitch Ratings says. A fully
debt-funded
transaction would lead to a sharp rise in leverage and a
possible downgrade
below investment grade.
The two companies today confirmed ABI's approach to SABMiller to
discuss their
combination. But a formal offer by ABI is not on the table at
the moment.
We performed a scenario analysis last year looking at the merits
and credit
weaknesses of the possible transaction, including the review of
different
potential capital structures (see link below). We calculate that
ABI's net
debt/EBITDA leverage could rise to over 6.0x in a fully
debt-funded transaction
that values SABMiller at a 30% premium to yesterday's market
enterprise value. A
deal with the same premium but with 45% paid for in equity would
result in a
more manageable increase to around 4.5x at closing.
It is likely there would be multi-billion-dollar proceeds from
asset divestments
that anti-trust authorities could impose in the US and China,
and scope for
steady deleveraging thanks to solid free cash flow, both of
which would help the
credit profile. Under these assumptions and in consideration of
its very strong
competitive profile, the combined company would have the
potential to retain a
rating in the 'BBB' category. Leverage is already stretched for
ABI's 'A'/Stable
rating, and even an all-equity deal that did not increase
leverage could still
put pressure on the rating due to the execution risk it would
create.
We continue to believe that a combination of ABI and SABMiller
would have strong
operational merits. A tie-up would create a global group with
exposure to many
high-growth and profitable markets. The combined group's cash
flow generation
should be strong, despite challenges in organic revenue and
profit growth. These
include currency weakness in Brazil and the ongoing market share
loss in the US
(see link below).
But a deal could also amplify the mismatch between debt and cash
flow in the
group as a whole, which results from debt being mostly outside
the core
cash-generating subsidiary AmBev. The combined business would
also have a
relatively large currency mismatch between its debt and revenue.
Over half of
cash flow would be generated in Latin America, eastern Europe
and Africa, while
most debt will be in dollars or euros, especially after new debt
is raised to
fund the deal.
