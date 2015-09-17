(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ABN AMRO
Bank NV's
EUR1bn issue of additional Tier 1 notes a final rating of 'BB+'.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch
assigned to the notes
on 9 September 2015 (see "Fitch Rates ABN AMRO Bank's Additional
Tier 1 Capital
Instruments 'BB+(EXP)'' at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative
additional Tier 1
instruments. The notes are subject to automatic temporary
write-down if ABN AMRO
Group N.V.'s consolidated common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
falls below 7% or
ABN AMRO Bank's standalone CET1 falls below 5.125%, and any
coupon payments may
be cancelled at the discretion of the bank.
The rating is five notches below ABN AMRO Bank's Viability
Rating (VR). This
reflects two notches for loss severity in light of the notes'
deep subordination
and three notches for additional non-performance risk relative
to the VR given a
high write-down trigger and fully discretionary coupons. ABN
AMRO Group's
consolidated phased-in CET1 ratio (where the 7% trigger applies)
was 14.2%
(fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 14%) at end-June 2015.
Fitch expects the Dutch regulator to impose restrictions on
interest payments on
the notes should ABN AMRO Group's capital ratio approach the
estimated Pillar 1
limit of 10% CET1 ratio phased in by 2019 (4.5% minimum CET1
plus 2.5% capital
conservation buffer plus 3% systemic risk buffer). Given ABN
AMRO's solid
capital position, the current level of distributable items and
Fitch's
expectations for their evolution, we have limited the notching
for
non-performance to three notches.
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory write down of the instruments, Fitch
has assigned
100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating will likely move in tandem with ABN AMRO
Bank's VR. The latter
is sensitive to a weakening of the bank's earning generation or
asset quality
affecting its capital or access to or cost of wholesale funding.
The notes'
rating is also sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of
their
non-performance risk relative to that captured in the bank's VR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=990919
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.