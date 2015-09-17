(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ABN AMRO Bank NV's EUR1bn issue of additional Tier 1 notes a final rating of 'BB+'. The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch assigned to the notes on 9 September 2015 (see "Fitch Rates ABN AMRO Bank's Additional Tier 1 Capital Instruments 'BB+(EXP)'' at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative additional Tier 1 instruments. The notes are subject to automatic temporary write-down if ABN AMRO Group N.V.'s consolidated common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below 7% or ABN AMRO Bank's standalone CET1 falls below 5.125%, and any coupon payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the bank. The rating is five notches below ABN AMRO Bank's Viability Rating (VR). This reflects two notches for loss severity in light of the notes' deep subordination and three notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR given a high write-down trigger and fully discretionary coupons. ABN AMRO Group's consolidated phased-in CET1 ratio (where the 7% trigger applies) was 14.2% (fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 14%) at end-June 2015. Fitch expects the Dutch regulator to impose restrictions on interest payments on the notes should ABN AMRO Group's capital ratio approach the estimated Pillar 1 limit of 10% CET1 ratio phased in by 2019 (4.5% minimum CET1 plus 2.5% capital conservation buffer plus 3% systemic risk buffer). Given ABN AMRO's solid capital position, the current level of distributable items and Fitch's expectations for their evolution, we have limited the notching for non-performance to three notches. Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination, coupon flexibility and going concern mandatory write down of the instruments, Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating will likely move in tandem with ABN AMRO Bank's VR. The latter is sensitive to a weakening of the bank's earning generation or asset quality affecting its capital or access to or cost of wholesale funding. The notes' rating is also sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of their non-performance risk relative to that captured in the bank's VR. Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Konstantin Yakimovich Associate Director +44 20 3530 1789 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 4429 9174 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=990919 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.