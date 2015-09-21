(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based home
improvement mall operator Red Star Macalline Group Corporation
Ltd. (RSM) a
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+'
and a senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
RSM's ratings are supported by its position as the No.1 home
improvement and
furnishing mall operator in China, the hybrid business model of
owning malls and
managing malls it does not own - which enables RSM to expand
quickly while
keeping capex low - and its strong financial profile supported
by its growing
recurring income.
The ratings are constrained by the industry-specific risk in the
home
improvement retail market, such as possible changes in consumer
behavior that
would reduce the attractiveness of RSM's malls to its tenants,
and the
fragmentation in the market, which is in its early stage of
development compared
to that in developed countries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leader, Strong Profile: RSM's malls are spread across 120
cities in 27
provinces, accounting for 10.8% share in the chain home
improvement retail mall
sector and 3.9% of the mall sector in 2014. RSM benefits from
strong home
refurbishment demand from increasing primary and secondary
market home buyers,
and more importantly, from existing property owners, who form
more than 60% of
the total buying demand. Fitch expects RSM to extend its
leadership position
with its strong pipeline of malls, both owned and managed. It
expects to
increase the number of malls to 400 by end-2018 (2014: 158),
particularly in
lower-tier cities, which are not currently well served by home
improvement
retailers.
Hybrid Business Model: RSM operates a two-pronged business model
- it owns malls
for rental and operates malls it does not own for management
fees. This strategy
allowed RSM to quickly expand without taking on additional debt
to stretch its
balance sheet. Up to 90% of the new malls in the pipeline will
be managed with
little capital outlay and minimum investment risk.
Stable Recurring Rental Income: The malls that RSM owns have
maintained strong
rental rates and high occupancy rates of above 90% through the
cycle. RSM's
investment property portfolio generated stable rental income of
CNY3.9bn in 2014
with a rental yield on market value at 6.9% in line with
similarly rated
investment property companies in China, such as Dalian Wanda
Commercial Property
Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable) and China Resources Land Ltd.
(BBB+/Stable). The managed
mall operation also generated stable management fees of CNY237m
in 2014,
bringing total recurring revenue to CNY5bn.
Niche Benefits: RSM has more bargaining power with tenants and
is less
threatened by internet sales compared with conventional mall
operators or
retailers. This is because consumers tend to purchase home
improvement and
furnishing items less frequently and have lower awareness of
such items, while
some of products are non-standard with big price tags. All of
this drives
consumers' demand for face-to-face sales and after-sales
services. RSM's malls
are located in less prime areas than conventional shopping malls
or department
stores, but they are nonetheless in hubs with convenient access
and sufficient
population density.
Solid Financial Profile: RSM has sound credit metrics,
commensurate with
investment property companies rated 'BBB' and above. Its rental
assets of
USD11bn generated recurring EBITDA of USD500m with stable margin
of above 50% in
2014. This margin level is comparable to that for other Chinese
investment
properties companies. RSM's margins will improve as it adds more
managed malls
since these are essentially fee income with no additional costs.
Fitch estimates
its debt/recurring EBITDA will be 3.4x and recurring income
EBITDA interest
cover at 2.7x at end-2015. Although RSM is adding malls rapidly,
Fitch expects
its net debt/ recurring EBITDA to remain below 3.5x in the next
24 months and
fall to 2.5x by end-2018; and its recurring EBITDA/gross
interest to exceed 3.0x
in the next 18 months.
Industry-Specific Risk: RSM's operation will be impacted by any
negative
development in the market for home improvement and furnishings
that affects its
tenants. For example, changes in consumer behaviour that favour
neighbourhood
stores may reduce the attractiveness of RSM's malls to its
tenants. This
industry is also highly fragmented and RSM's market share is
only 2.6% of the
total retail market in terms of retail turnover in 2014.
However, these risks
are mitigated by rising urbanisation and growing affluence in
China. This has
supported demand for quality home furnishings, especially from
home upgraders.
There is also uncertainty related to the performance of RSM's
new stores.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Average occupancy for owned and leased malls at 95% throughout
the cycle
- Flat rental rate
- Slight improvement of EBITDA margin of owned and leased
portfolio
- Capex outlay up to CNY10bn for the next three years
- 30% dividend payout
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Recurring EBITDA/gross interest sustained below 3.0x
- Net debt /recurring EBITDA sustained above 4.0x
- Any developments that negatively impact RSM's market
positioning, including
sustained decline in rental rates and occupancy ratios at its
malls
Fitch does not expect positive rating action in the next 12-18
months.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991051
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.