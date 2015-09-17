(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Agence Francaise de
Developpement's (AFD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AA' with a
Stable Outlook, and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of
rating actions
is available below.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged links between AFD and the
French state
over the last 12 months, including a strong probability of
support from the
state given AFD' status as public agency and its strategic role
as the main
supplier of French development aid. This status reflects the
ultimate
responsibility of the French state for AFD's solvency and
liquidity, together
with strong monitoring and control.
On 25 August, the French President announced that AFD will be
backed by the
Caisse des Depots et Consignations (AA/Stable/F1+). Although
details are not yet
available we believe that this would not have a significant
impact on the link
between the French state and AFD.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch classifies AFD as a dependent public sector entity (PSE)
under its rating
of public sector entities criteria, due to a statutory solvency
guarantee, its
legal status, strategic importance to, and, to a lesser extent,
control by and
integration with the state. As a result the ratings of AFD are
equalised with
France's ratings (AA/Stable).
AFD is the state's development bank. Its missions are defined by
the government
and monitored by sponsor ministries (foreign affairs, finance,
interior and
overseas). The policy framework for French development aid was
last updated in
June 2013 and confirmed AFD's role as a central operator. The
state provides
support to AFD through borrowing and loans guarantees as well as
budgetary
transfers. Fitch expects state funding to remain stable over the
medium term as
development aid is protected from the French government's
spending cuts.
Due to it being an industrial and commercial public agency
(EPIC), AFD cannot be
liquidated or file for bankruptcy proceedings. It can only be
dissolved by law,
which would entail an automatic and unconditional transfer of
all its assets and
liabilities to the state, or to another public entity designated
by the state.
Furthermore, according to law 80-539 of 16 July 1980, the state
is ultimately
responsible for the financial commitments of its EPICs and is in
charge of
mobilising all necessary resources to enable an EPIC to repay
its debt.
AFD's outstanding loans in 2014 were up by 17.7%, a pace similar
to the 15.9%
seen in 2013. This is in line with AFD's business plan, which
could lead to the
balance sheet doubling in size by 2020. Business growth in 2014
was almost
entirely due to AFD's own-risk lending abroad. Of its
outstanding loans at
end-2014, 95% were contracted at AFD's own risk.
Earnings before taxes totalled EUR146m in 2014, against EUR184m
in 2013, as
conservative provisioning offset the benefits of cheap funding.
Its cost/income
ratio remains high, reflecting its narrow interest margin, the
cost of its
agencies' network, and the importance of high-cost advisory
services to
borrowers.
Strong lending growth has not been matched by capital issuance
or retained
earnings, resulting in a deterioration of capital ratios since
2007.
Capitalisation remains sound, but the regulatory capital ratio
fell slightly to
17.4% at end-2014, from 18.1% at end-2013. AFD's core Tier 1
ratio also
decreased to 8.7% in 2014, from 10.9% in 2013. Nonetheless, we
believe the state
will ensure that AFD has the means to implement its business
plan while
maintaining sound capital ratios.
AFD faces low refinancing risk due to its fairly large capital
base, its
long-funding structure, and the predictability of its loan
disbursement
schedule. At end-2014, short-term funding relied on a EUR2bn
certificate-of-deposit programme and on a EUR30bn EMTN
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any action on France's sovereign ratings would be reflected by
AFD's ratings.
Although unlikely, an adverse change in AFD's legal framework
could also trigger
a downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
- Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1+
- EUR30bn EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'
- EUR2bn certificates of deposits programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
- Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA'
- Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AA-'
