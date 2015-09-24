(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Food Retail Dashboard
2H15
here
MOSCOW, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that Russian
food retailers are facing pressure on their sales growth and
margins from
increasing competition and weakening consumer sentiment in 2H15.
The largest chains will better cope with these challenges and
continue
consolidating the market through accelerated store roll-outs and
more
competitive price propositions than smaller chains and
traditional retailers
The publication explores the impact of weakening consumer
sentiment and
strengthening competition among Russian food retailers on their
operating
metrics in 2015. The report also analyses changes in credit
metrics of the
largest retail chains in 1H15, focusing on weakening interest
cover metrics. The
dashboard provides the agency's view on how the ratings of X5
Retail Group N.V.
(BB/Stable Outlook), Lenta LLC (BB-/Positive) and O'Key Group
S.A. (B+/Stable)
may be affected by expected developments in credit profiles.
The "2H15 Russian Food Retail Dashboard" is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'
or by clicking on the above link.
Contact:
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.