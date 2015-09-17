(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) Samson Resources is the latest in
the parade of
leveraged exploration and production (E&P) companies unable to
overcome
challenges from the weak natural gas and oil pricing without
restructuring,
according to Fitch Ratings. Last night's bankruptcy filing is
aimed at reducing
net debt that totaled approximately $4 billion at March 31. The
capital
structure became unsustainable relative to cash flows in the
face of the
significant drop in commodity prices.
Samson's filing drives Fitch's trailing 12-month (TTM)
high-yield bond default
rate for the energy sector to nearly 5% and the E&P subsector to
8.5%, assuming
no additional defaults this month. The bankruptcy comes on the
heels of Hercules
Offshore's filing ($1.2 billion of outstanding bonds) on August
13. There have
been six energy defaults in the past six weeks, including second
distressed debt
exchanges for SandRidge Energy and Halcon Resources. The total
TTM E&P sector
default volume was $10.4 billion, more than the annual amount
tallied during
each of the past five years, according to Fitch Ratings High
Yield Default
Index.
The pre-arranged bankruptcy filing was the next step in Samson's
restructuring
after gaining support for a proposed restructuring plan from
more than 68% of
second lien lenders. The plan contemplates a debt-to-equity
conversion of the
second lien loan.
The restructuring would significantly deleverage Samson's
balance sheet and
provide the company with at least $450 million of new capital.
Rights offerings
will be made to existing second lien lenders and backstop
parties to raise $125
million of new second lien debt and $350 million of new common
stock. The second
lien lenders and backstop parties will gain control of the new
common equity.
The $1 billion second lien loan was trading at $0.275 on the
dollar as of
Wednesday, Sept. 16, which provides an indicator of rough
recovery value.
The disclosure statement indicates an estimated mid-point
enterprise value of
$1.3 billion. First lien asset-based lender (ABL) claims
estimated at $942
million would receive 100% recovery under the proposed plan in a
combination of
cash and a new exit ABL facility of up to $750 million (with an
initial
borrowing base of $650 million).
Recovery on the $2.25 billion of unsecured bonds at the bottom
of the capital
stack would be considerably worse than the second lien debt.
Unsecured
debtholders and other unsecured claims would receive 1% of the
new common stock
in distributions if they vote to accept the plan, essentially
wiping out their
investment. The unsecured bonds were bid at $0.00375 on the
dollar on Wednesday,
indicating that poor unsecured debt recovery was widely expected
in the
high-yield market.
Samson is a fracking company that primarily produces natural gas
plus some oil.
The balance sheet became leveraged at the time of acquisition by
a consortium of
private equity investors led by KKR in 2011. Natural gas prices
have been
depressed for years as a result of strong shale gas production.
The plunge in
oil prices beginning in late 2014 compounded challenges.
Management has been
pursuing operational restructuring efforts including laying off
30% of the
workforce, cutting capex and selling assets to improve negative
cash flows while
negotiating with creditors on the plan.
