(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
PJSC CB
PrivatBank's (Privat) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'RD' (Restricted Default) from 'C' on completion of the bank's
USD200m eurobond
restructuring. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been
downgraded to 'f' from
'c' A full list of rating actions is available at the end of
this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Privat's Long- and Short-term foreign currency
IDRs to 'RD' and
the bank's VR to 'f' follows the completion of the restructuring
of its USD200m
senior eurobond, which was due on 23 September 2015. The
restructuring involved
an extension of maturity, but no write-down of principal, and
the coupon rate
was increased. The new maturity of the senior bond will depend
on progress with
the restructuring of the bank's subordinated debt due in 2016
(not rated by
Fitch).
In accordance with Fitch's distressed debt exchange (DDE)
criteria, a DDE is
deemed to have occurred if a restructuring imposes a material
reduction in terms
(including extension of maturity) compared with the original
contractual terms
of an entity's financial obligations, and the restructuring is
conducted to
avoid bankruptcy, insolvency or intervention proceedings, or a
payment default.
The downgrade of Privat's IDRs and the VR reflects Fitch's view
that the bank's
debt restructuring meets these criteria.
The bank's other ratings are not affected by the actions on the
bank's foreign
currency IDRs and VR. The rating of the restructured bond was
already at the
lowest possible level of 'C' prior to default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to review and upgrade the bank's VR, IDRs and debt
ratings once
sufficient information is available on the bank's
post-restructuring credit
profile. However, the ratings will likely remain very low, given
high country
risks and Ukraine's 'CCC' Country Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'c'
The bank's ratings which are not affected by the rating actions
are:
Long-term local currency IDR: 'CCC'
Restructured senior unsecured USD200m eurobond of UK SPV Credit
Finance plc:
'C'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Non-restructured senior unsecured USD175m eurobond of UK SPV
Credit Finance plc
due on 28 February 2018: 'CC'/Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: 'A-(ukr)', Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 203 530 1266
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
