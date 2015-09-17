(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.'s
(Walmart) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and
Short-term IDR and
commercial paper (CP) ratings at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Walmart's ratings reflect its substantial scale, dominant market
position in
North America, low cyclicality, meaningful free cash flow (FCF;
CFO less capex
less dividends), and relatively steady financial leverage,
despite a history of
partially financing share repurchases with debt. Walmart's
success is enabled by
its significant buying power, everyday low-price strategy, broad
selection of
grocery and general merchandise, and operating efficiency.
These factors are balanced by the negative impact that the
continued pressure on
low-income consumers, competition from hard discounters, dollar
stores, and
on-line retailers, and low inflation is having on comparable
store sales (comp)
performance. Key rating drivers include the on-going comp
performance and market
share trends, near-term pressure on operating income and
margins, and the
maintenance of relatively stable credit metrics.
Gradually Improving Comps: Walmart's strategy to improve comps
includes
continuing to lead on price, enhancing merchandise assortments,
and investing in
store labor and e-commerce to further improve its
competitiveness and the
customer shopping experience. Fitch believes Walmart is making
progress with its
efforts, as comps for Walmart U.S. have been positive for four
straight
quarters; rising 1.5% in the quarter ended July 31, 2015, due
mainly to traffic
which increased 1.3%. Walmart U.S. comps were relatively flat at
0.5% for the
year in 2014, after declining 0.6% for the year in 2013. Fitch
expects comps to
approximate 1%-2% over the next 24 months and views comp growth
above 2% as
optimistic given Walmart's existing market penetration and the
increased price
competitiveness of dollar stores and supermarkets, many of which
have narrowed
their price gap to Walmart.
Near-term Margin Pressure: Fitch expects Walmart's EBITDA margin
to fall below
7% by 2016, down from 7.5% in 2014 as the company continues to
invest in labor
in the U.S. and e-commerce worldwide. Walmart invested more than
$1 billion to
raise the minimum wage for U.S. associates to $9/hour in April
and plans to
increase it to at least $10/hour by February 2016. The company
also added new
department manager positions to improve customer service.
Pharmacy reimbursement
pressure along with increased inventory shrink are also
pressuring margins in
the U.S. Operating margins at Walmart U.S. contracted 80 basis
points (bps) to
6.6% during the six months ended July 31, 2015, after narrowing
40 bps to 7.4%
in 2014.
Stable Credit Metrics: Walmart has maintained relatively stable
credit metrics,
even during periods of soft sales and margin pressure, and
debt-financed share
repurchases. Adjusted debt/EBITDAR has remained around 2x and
EBITDAR/interest
plus rents in the 7x-8x range over the past five years. For the
LTM period
ended July 31, 2015, total adjusted debt/EBITDAR was 1.9x and
EBITDAR/interest
plus rents was 6.9x. Fitch expects Walmart's leverage to remain
in line with
historical levels over the next 24-36 months. Total debt was
$49.1 billion at
July 31, 2015, down from $56.6 billion at Jan. 31, 2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Walmart
include:
--Total revenue is flat in 2015 (fiscal year ended January 2016)
as an
approximate 2% increase in retail square footage and 1% comp
growth is offset by
a negative 3% impact from currency; thereafter, revenue grows at
3% annually
with comps up 1.5%.
--EBITDA margin declines 50 bps to 7% in 2015, an additional 30
bps in 2016, and
then expands slightly thereafter.
--FCF after dividends approximates $5 billion- $6 billion
annually.
--Adjusted leverage approximates 2x over the forecast horizon,
with EBITDA
growth offset by increased debt levels to fund share buybacks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: An upgrade is unlikely, given the rating
is currently at
the high end of the rating spectrum and fully captures the
company's financial
and qualitative strengths.
Negative Rating Action: Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
persistently weak comp
store sales, higher than expected margin pressure, or adjusted
leverage
sustained above the 2x range due to debt-financed share buybacks
concurrent with
weak operating performance.
LIQUIDITY
Walmart had over $17 billion of liquidity including revolver
availability and
readily available cash. Fitch defines readily available cash as
reported cash,
which totalled $5.8 billion at July 31, 2015, less overseas cash
of $1.2 billion
and operational cash of $650 million. Walmart has an undrawn $9
billion 364-day
revolver expiring in June 2016 and an undrawn $6 billion
revolver expiring in
June 2020, which back up its $20 billion CP program. Fitch
expects Walmart to
generate FCF of $5 billion-$6 billion annually, in line with its
historical
average, over the next several years.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA';
--Bank credit facility at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=990950
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.