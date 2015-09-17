(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO, September 17 (Fitch) Based on preliminary analysis of
available
information, Fitch Ratings does not expect its ratings of
Chilean insurance
companies to be affected by yesterday's earthquake and tsunami.
Fitch believes
the industry will likely be able to absorb the resulting claim
losses, which
most strongly impacted Chile's north and central-north zones.
Even though Chilean reinsurance coverage is sound and of limited
counterparty
risk, the recent quake adds to a series of natural disasters
that have affected
the country this year (floods in the north and volcanic
eruptions in the south).
These events have pressured the forecasted insurer profitability
for 2015
year-end and reinstallation capabilities of catastrophe
reinsurance coverage,
considering the increased frequency of disasters during the
reinsurance coverage
period.
On Sept. 16, 2015, Chile suffered an earthquake measuring 8.3 on
the Richter
scale with an epicenter in north-central Chile. The area has
relatively low
population density compared to the epicenter of the country's
last major
earthquake, which occurred in 2010, and therefore Fitch expects
damages from
yesterday's tsunami to be less devastating. However, effects of
the quake and
tsunami will still extend to residential and commercial
properties, roads,
infrastructure and sensitive industrial sectors to the economy
(agriculture,
metallurgy and fishing industry).
Based on estimates from the U.S. Geological Survey, economic
losses may be
anywhere from USD100 million up to USD1 billion, and Fitch
anticipates actual
results may come in at the high end of the range. However,
insured losses are
likely to be a fraction of the total losses at USD500 million or
less, with
losses to insurers netting out much lower because of the
industry's strong
catastrophic reinsurance protection.
Fitch expects the bulk of claim losses from yesterday's events
would be assumed
by recognized international reinsurers with sound
creditworthiness; Fitch is
confident in the reinsurers' ability and willingness to meet
their claims
obligations in a timely manner. Fitch is also confident in the
availability of
reinsurers to supply cash advances to facilitate claims payments
and thus avoid
industry liquidity pressures (caused by potential mismatches
between claims
payment and cash collection from reinsurers) or pressure on the
industry's
capital adequacy.
International reinsurers have historically been able to make
rapid payments on
their obligations when catastrophic events occur, which was
demonstrated
following Chile's larger earthquake and tsunami in 2010. Fitch
expects that
associated costs of the current catastrophe would be easily
absorbed by
international reinsurers.
The Chilean insurance industry is highly regulated compared to
regional peers;
foreign insurers own a high proportion of gross written premiums
in the non-life
insurance segment (61.5% of gross written premium as of June
15). This
highlights the importance of foreign insurance groups as Mapfre,
RSA, Zurich,
Liberty Mutual, Santander, Cardif, Chubb and Ace among the
majors. The
significant presence of strong international insurers in Chile
suggests the
ability and propensity for international insurer's subsidiaries
to receive
support from their parent companies if it is required. Most
local insurance
companies maintain, in Fitch's opinion, solid reinsurance
protections to cover
its obligations, and most of them remain associated with large
financial groups
in the country. The top 10 largest non-life insurance companies
represent 84.6%
of gross written premium as of June 30, 2015.
The property and technical insurance branches, which are the
sectors most
exposed to earthquake and tsunami, represent 37.2% of gross
premium income as of
June 30, 2015; however, they only represent a 19.9% of net
retained premium.
Premium retention rates for those segments remain in the 25% to
35% range. The
reinsurance protection for the retained risks could result in
equity exposure to
a maximum level of 5% for larger exposed entities when
catastrophic events
occur. However, the average equity exposure remains at around 2%
with greater
variability for reinsurance reinstallation costs.
While Fitch expects claims will result in significant losses as
a result of the
earthquake and tsunami, currently ratings assigned to non-life
insurance
companies are not likely to be significantly affected. Current
industry leverage
ratios will remain within bounded ranges in addition to sound
levels of
capitalization and reserve adequacy. The industry may deal with
increased
leverage, but this effect would be temporary and constrained by
regulatory
limits to a maximum of 5 times.
Fitch's preliminary opinion is still under development, and the
agency will
issue a more extensive comment regarding claim losses in the
coming days.
Contact:
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56 2 2499 3309
Fitch Chile
Alcantara 200, Of. 202
Chile
Santiago Recalde
Associate Director
+56 2 24993327
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
