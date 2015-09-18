(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
following ratings for Public Storage:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Unsecured revolving line of credit at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for Public Storage for
commercial
reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A+' IDR reflects the company's minimal debt, which results
in low leverage
and limited refinance risk, coupled with Fitch's expectation of
sustained
improvements in fixed-charge coverage (FCC) due to solid
performance of the
company's self-storage property portfolio and lower preferred
dividends.
Factors that balance the rating include the company's focus on a
specialty
property type and moderate portfolio concentration in regions
such as California
and Texas; the portfolio includes over 2,478 properties in 38
states and seven
European countries.
Fitch's ratings for PSA do not contemplate new long-term
unsecured borrowings in
the company's capital stack. The addition of long-term unsecured
debt would
likely cause Fitch to rate PSA's preferred stock two notches
below its IDR,
rather than one notch.
The one-notch difference between the company's IDR and preferred
stock rating
reflects Fitch's view that recovery prospects for PSA's
preferred stock would be
stronger than those for the preferred stock of other REITs,
given PSA's lack of
senior unsecured borrowings. Fitch typically rates REIT
preferreds two notches
below the issuer's IDR given the deeply subordinated nature and
loss
characteristics of the instruments, which would likely result in
poor recoveries
in the event of a corporate default.
Fitch's IDR for PSA is also supported by the benefit to its
liquidity profile
from its funding strategy that relies on common and preferred
equity. Fitch's
would consider downgrading the IDR for PSA were the company to
issue a material
amount of new long-term unsecured debt, as Fitch would view this
as a change in
financial policy, all else equal. PSA has historically limited
its unsecured
debt to shorter-term borrowings under its credit facility and a
small amount of
unsecured notes it inherited from its 2006 acquisition of
Shurgard Storage
Centers, Inc. that the company repaid at maturity.
Strategy Limits Repayment Risk
Fitch expects PSA's net debt plus preferred stock-to-recurring
operating EBITDA
ratio to sustain in the mid-2.5x range over the next 12 to 24
months, which is
solid for the 'A+' IDR. Fitch anticipates modest improvement
through 2017 due to
mid-single-digit same-store net operating income (NOI) growth
and incremental
NOI as the company stabilizes recent developments and
acquisitions.
PSA's unique financing strategy, which emphasizes preferred
equity, results in
minimal refinance risk which supports Fitch's ratings for the
company. PSA's net
debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA was 0.1x as of June. 30,
2015, compared with
-0.1x and 0.6x as of Dec. 31, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2013,
respectively.
While not indicative of leverage, given the perpetual nature of
PSA's preferred
stock, the ratio of net debt plus preferred stock-to-recurring
operating EBITDA
was appropriate for the 'A+' IDR at 2.5x as of June. 30, 2015,
compared with
2.6x and 3.1x as of Dec. 31, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2013,
respectively.
Refinancing Boost Fixed-Charge Coverage
Fitch anticipates that FCC will approach the low-7x range by
2017, benefiting
from same store NOI growth, the stabilization of recent
acquisitions and
development deliveries and the refinancing of its $125 million,
6.5% series P
preferred stock in early October, utilizing the company's
revolver.
FCC was 6.7x for the TTM ending June 30, 2015, compared with 6.x
and 6.3x in
2014 and 2013, respectively. Improving fundamentals and lower
preferred
dividends via lower-coupon issuance used to redeem higher-cost
preferred stock
have contributed toward improving coverage. Fitch defines
coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures divided by
total interest
incurred and preferred dividends and distributions.
Adequate Liquidity Position
Fitch's stressed liquidity analysis shows PSA's sources of cash
exceeding uses
by 1.4x for the July 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016 period. The
company's March 2015
amendment of its revolving credit facility has improved its
liquidity profile.
PSA expanded the facility size to $500 million from $300 million
and extended
the expiration to March 31, 2020. Unfunded development expenses
of roughly $333
million are the company's largest use of cash. The company also
has $125 million
earmarked to redeem its series P preferreds in October and $97
million of
committed acquisition expenses.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity sources divided by
uses. Sources
of liquidity include unrestricted cash pro forma, availability
from the
unsecured revolving credit facility, and projected retained cash
flows from
operating activities after dividends and distributions. Uses of
liquidity
include debt maturities and projected recurring capital
expenditures.
The company has excellent contingent liquidity from a large
unencumbered
self-storage property pool. Fitch estimates that approximately
98% of the
company's $12.8 billion operating real estate portfolio was
unencumbered at Dec.
31, 2014. The company had only $11 million of unsecured
borrowings under its
revolver outstanding at June 30, 2015.
Strong Fundamentals Aided by Low Supply Growth
Fitch expects PSA's same-store NOI growth to remain solidly
positive through
2017. Conservatively, same-store NOI growth should taper off but
remain in the
positive mid-single-digits during the forecast period.
Mid-single digit rental
rates for new and renewal leases will drive the majority of the
gains. Fitch
expects occupancies to remain flat and has conservatively
assumed that expenses
grow by approximately 2% per year, similar to its 1.9% expense
growth in 2014.
PSA's U.S. portfolio same-store NOI grew by 8.7% year-to-date
through June 30,
2015, based on a 6.4% increase in revenues and 1.1% expense
growth. Low levels
of new supply for the self-storage industry are supporting PSA's
operating
fundamentals.
The company's realized annual rent per occupied square foot in
its U.S.
same-store portfolio grew by 5.9% to $15.33 during the first six
months of the
year from $14.48 during the comparable 2014 period. Weighted
average occupancy
was 95.7% at June 30, 2015 - up 60 basis points (bps)
year-over-year.
PSA's internal growth has slightly lagged its public REIT peers
during the last
five years. The company has averaged 5.9% same-store NOI growth
vs. 6.9% growth
for the sector during the last five calendar years. PSA's peers
have generally
benefited from larger occupancy gains stemming from a greater
amount of vacant
space at the trough of the last cycle. Indeed, PSA's occupancy
has averaged a
540-bp premium to the sector during the last five years, but the
spread has
compressed from 6.7% in 2010 to 3.2% in 2014.
Moderate Geographic Portfolio Concentration Risk
The company has moderate portfolio concentration within certain
U.S. regions,
including Southern California at 12% of rentable square feet,
Texas at 12% and
Florida at 12%. While not anticipated by Fitch, reduced economic
activity and an
increase in price-sensitive customers in geographic regions in
which PSA is
concentrated could reduce overall earnings power.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects the company's specialty focus
coupled with Fitch's
view that FCC will sustain in the mid-6x range over the rating
horizon. The
Stable Outlook also reflects that the size of the unencumbered
portfolio is also
not likely to change materially.
Preferred Stock Notching
The one-notch difference between the company's IDR and preferred
stock rating
reflects that unlike the majority of preferred stock issuers in
the REIT
industry (which have a two-notch difference between their IDRs
and preferred
stock ratings), PSA has, and is expected to maintain, limited
levels of debt.
Therefore recoveries of preferred stock would likely be stronger
than recoveries
of preferred stock of other REITs.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Mid-single digit same-store NOI growth through 2017;
--$100 million of acquisitions during the balance of 2015 and
$200 million in
2016 and 2017 at going in yields of 6%;
--No incremental dispositions during the forecast period;
--Development deliveries of $100 million per year through 2017;
--Development spending of $100 million during the remainder of
2015 and $150
million in 2016 and 2017;
--Repayment of the company's $125 million, 6.5% series P
preferred stock in
early October, and no additional preferred refinancings during
the remainder of
the forecast period;
--$200 million of term loan borrowings in 4Q'15 at a fixed rate
of 2.5%;
--G&A growth of 2% per year;
--Dividend growth of 3% per annum.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating Sensitivities do not apply given the rating withdrawal.
