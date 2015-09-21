(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of
'BB+/RR4' to
Corrections Corporation of America's (NYSE: CXW) proposed senior
unsecured
seven-year debt issuance of $250 million. The transaction is
leverage neutral as
proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to pay down the
company's revolving
credit facility. A full list of Fitch's current ratings for CXW
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the company's strong credit metrics and
liquidity offset by
declining occupancy rates and contract losses and limited
contingent liquidity
from the company's portfolio of properties.
STRONG FINANCIAL METRICS
CXW's leverage is relatively low for traditional U.S. equity
REITs but in-line
with broader corporates at the same rating level. Leverage (as
measured by net
debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA) was 2.9x for the trailing 12
months (TTM)
ended June 30, 2015, versus 2.9x and 3.0x for full years 2014
and 2013,
respectively. The company targets leverage of 3.0x with a
maximum level of 4.0x.
Fitch projects that leverage will remain in the 3.0x range over
the next few
years as the company generates cash flows from newly signed
contracts and
in-process developments, offset by future development spending.
CXW also has a high fixed-charge coverage ratio (recurring
operating EBITDA less
recurring maintenance capital expenditures divided by cash
interest incurred).
Coverage, pro forma for the expected bond issuance, was 6.9x for
the TTM ended
June 30, 2015 versus 8.3x and 7.2x in full years 2014 and 2013,
respectively.
This metric is also relatively strong within U.S. equity REITs
but in-line with
broader corporates at the same rating level. Fitch expects
coverage to remain in
the low- to mid-7.0x range.
FALLING OCCUPANCIES
Average compensated occupancy was 84.9% for the quarter ended
June 30, 2015,
level with the same period the year prior but down from a high
of 99% for the
quarter ended June 30, 2007. Total occupancy excluding idled
facilities was
92.3% as of June 30, 2015, down from 92.8% as of Dec. 31, 2014
and down further
from 95% as of Dec. 31, 2013, indicative of asset utilization
weakness.
While CXW desires a certain level of vacancy in order to meet
demand, occupancy
has fallen steadily over the past six years. This trend has been
driven by the
company increasing its total design capacity for available beds
to 83,500 from
73,000 over the same time period coupled with contract losses
which have
resulted in idled facilities and over 6,000 beds of unused
capacity. Despite
falling occupancies, the company's revenue per compensated
man-day continues to
grow steadily at the same time it is maintaining or slightly
increasing its
operating margins, as the company incurs minimal costs on idled
facilities.
SOLID COMPETITIVE POSITION
The long-term credit characteristics of the private correctional
facilities
industry are generally attractive, although there are potential
headwinds.
Public prisons are generally overcrowded and the supply of new
prisons has been
modest over the past five years. The private sector accounts for
approximately
10% of the U.S. prison market and CXW is the market leader with
40% market share
of all private prison beds. CXW's largest competitor, The GEO
Group (GEO),
controls approximately 34% of private prison beds, but
relatively high barriers
of entry exist for other potential competitors. Despite slight
declines in
prison populations since 2009, the U.S. private correctional
facilities should
continue to exhibit modest growth in the long run.
RELATIVELY STABLE CONTRACTUAL INCOME
CXW enters into contracts with federal agencies as well as state
and local
governments. A portion of these customers typically guarantee
contracts either
at a per-inmate-per-day (per diem) rate or utilize a 'take or
pay' arrangement
which guarantees minimum occupancy levels. Contracts with these
government
authorities are generally for three to five years with multiple
renewal terms,
but can be terminated at any time without cause. Terms are
typically exposed to
legislative bi-annual or annual appropriation of funds process.
Since contracts
are subject to appropriation of funds, strained budget
situations at federal,
state, and local levels could pressure negotiated rates.
The company received multiple requests for assistance with
contracts from its
government customers throughout the financial downturn. CXW was
able to adjust
cost and/or service items in contracts to compensate for reduced
revenue levels
such that the contracted profit and margins did not deteriorate.
As a result,
the company had strong relative financial performance through
the recent
recession. Despite several contract losses in recent years, the
historical
renewal rate at owned and managed facilities is approximately
93%.
LIMITED REAL ESTATE VALUE
CXW's real estate holdings provide only modest credit support.
There are limited
to no alternative uses of prisons and the properties are often
in rural areas.
The company has never obtained a mortgage on any of its owned
properties,
exhibiting limited contingent liquidity. However, the facilities
do provide
essential governmental services, so there is inherent value in
the properties.
Additionally, prisons have a long depreciable life of 50 years
with a practical
useful life of approximately 75 years. CXW has a young owned
portfolio with a
median age of approximately 19 years.
LIMITED SECURED DEBT MARKET
Due to the uncertain real estate value, the secured debt market
for prisons
remains undeveloped and is unlikely to become as deep as that
for other
commercial real estate asset classes, weakening the contingent
liquidity
provided by CXW's entirely unencumbered asset pool. Fitch would
view increased
interest for prison collateral from institutional secured
lenders throughout
business cycles as a positive credit characteristic. Despite
limited secured
debt access, Fitch expects that the company will retain strong
access to capital
through the bank, bond and equity markets to fund its business
and address debt
maturities.
CONCENTRATED BUT CREDITWORTHY CUSTOMER BASE
CXW's customer base is highly creditworthy, but slightly
concentrated as
evidenced by the top 10 tenants accounting for 86% of first-half
2015 (1H15)
revenues. Three of the company's top tenants are large federal
correctional and
detention authorities, which collectively made up 50% of
revenues for the six
months ended June 30, 2015. The U.S. Immigration and Customs
Enforcement
accounted for 22% of revenue, the U.S. Marshals accounted for
16% of revenue,
and the Bureau of Prisons accounted for 12% of revenue.
California, Georgia and
Tennessee are the three largest state customers and together
accounted for 24%
of 1H15 revenues. The risk of revenue loss from the California
corrections
realignment program has been partially mitigated by recent
actions from the
state including a new lease at the 2,560-bed California City
Correctional
Center, although California remains a focal point given it was
13% of company
revenues in 1H15 and the recent decline in California
out-of-state inmate
population.
CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL POLICIES
Management has stated a leverage target of between 3.0x and
4.0x. CXW maintains
strong financial flexibility as it generates annualized AFFO
before dividends of
approximately $310 million. Approximately 75%-80% of AFFO has
been used to
support the dividend while the remaining 20%-25% will support
prison
construction, debt reduction or other corporate activities. The
company's return
on investment (ROI) hurdle rate is 13%-15% cash-on-cash, pre-tax
EBITDA returns
to all capital investments.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY COVERAGE
CXW's liquidity coverage, excluding the secured revolver, is
1.6x for the period
July 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016. Sources of liquidity include
unrestricted cash
and projected retained cash flows from operating activities
after dividends.
Uses of liquidity include development and other capital
expenditures. Liquidity
coverage is 3.7x pro forma for the bond offering when including
the secured
revolver as a liquidity source.
In accordance with Fitch's updated Recovery Rating (RR)
methodology, Fitch is
now providing RRs for issuers with IDRs in the 'BB' category.
The RR of '4' for
CXW's senior unsecured debt supports a rating of 'BB+', the same
as CXW's IDR,
and reflects average recovery prospects in a distressed
scenario.
The RR of '1' for CXW's secured credit facility supports a
rating of 'BBB-', one
notch above the IDR, and reflects outstanding recovery
prospects. The secured
credit facility is effectively senior to the unsecured bonds.
CXW's accounts
receivable are pledged as collateral. Accounts receivable were
$230 million as
of June 30, 2015. Equity in the company's domestic operating
subsidiaries and
65% of international subsidiaries are also pledged as
collateral. The long-term
fixed assets are not pledged. As of June 30, 2015, leverage
through the secured
credit facility was approximately 1.3x based on the drawn
amount, and 2.1x
assuming the facility was fully drawn.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CXW include:
--Lower revenue growth (1% - 1.5%) at the property level in 2015
and 2016 due to
the effects of lost contracts in 2014;
--Development expenditures of $184 million through 2016
consisting of various
contractual obligations, such as Trousdale and Otay Mesa, in
addition to the
obligations related to the South Texas Family Residential
Center;
--Recurring capital expenditures of $81 million through 2016,
consistent with
prior periods;
--Ramp-up of South Texas Family Residential Center managed
revenue in 2015 to
65% of occupancy and 100% by 2016;
--Modest net operating income (NOI) from Trousdale and Otay Mesa
facilities in
2015, as development is completed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Considerations for an investment-grade IDR include:
--Increased privatization of the correctional facilities
industry;
--An acceleration of market share gains and/or contract wins;
--Adherence to more conservative financial policies (2.0x
leverage target; 4.0x
minimum fixed charge coverage);
--Increased mortgage lending activity in the private prisons
sector.
Considerations for downward pressure on the IDR/Outlook include:
--Fitch's projection of leverage sustaining above 3.5x coupled
with continued
fundamental business headwinds. Should operating fundamentals
improve,
indicating current operating weakness is more cyclical than
secular in nature,
leverage sustaining above 4.0x would be considered for downward
pressure on the
IDR or Outlook;
--Increased pressure on per diem rates from customers;
--Decreasing market share or profitable contract losses;
--Material political decisions negatively affecting the
long-term dynamics of
the private correctional facilities industry.
FULL LIST OF CURRENT RATINGS
Fitch currently rates CXW as follows:
--IDR 'BB+';
--$900 million secured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'/'RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB+'/'RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Related Committee: April 23, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 18
Nov 2014)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
12 Jun 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.