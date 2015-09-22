(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 22 (Fitch) The Singapore industrial real
estate investment
trust (REIT) sector will remain resilient in the current
economic slowdown due
to their robust financial profiles, Fitch Ratings says in a new
report.
We expect rental rates on Singapore industrial property to
remain under pressure
in 3Q15, as falling demand meets increasing supply across all
industrial asset
types. There is more pressure on rents of lower-specification
industrial
properties because of weaker demand and higher supply, while
higher-specification properties are less affected as demand
remains stable.
REITs with a higher proportion of near-term lease renewals and a
greater
proportion of low-specification assets are at higher risk.
The sector's loan-to-value ratio and interest coverage ratio
remain robust. The
large proportion (80% at end-1H15) of the sector's debt with
fixed rates, as
well as the narrow mismatch between the duration of the sector's
lease and debt
contracts, also underpin the sector's resilience in a downturn.
The dashboard style report titled "Singapore Industrial REIT
Dashboard 3Q15" is
available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link in
this media
release.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
