The ratings reflect the company's strong market position and
product portfolio
as well as its robust geographical diversification.
Complementing this, L'Oreal
continues to demonstrate healthy financial performance and
maintain solid
financial flexibility. Based on our projections we expect
L'Oreal to continue to
generate abundant annual free cash flow (FCF) that should enable
some debt
pay-down and leverage to return to its historically low levels.
Its FCF should
also provide the company with sufficient resources to continue
its strategy of
complementing the brand portfolio with bolt-on acquisitions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage to Reduce Rapidly
In 2014 L'Oreal's Nestle transaction and EUR1.2bn acquisition
spending led to a
temporary increase in leverage, with pro-forma funds from
operations (FFO) gross
leverage increasing to 1.5x in 2014 from 0.9x in 2013. However,
we expect
leverage to reduce below 1.0x by 2016, aided by favourable
foreign exchange
movements in 2015 boosting the group's strong annual FFO
generation capacity. We
also expect L'Oreal to maintain its conservative balance sheet
with solid cash
conversion and interest cover metrics.
Strong FCF Generation Ability
The ratings also reflect L'Oreal's strong FCF generation
capacity. In 2014 FCF
after dividends was EUR1.3bn, in line with the levels achieved
in 2013 and in
2012 and up from EUR0.9bn in 2011. Over 2015-2017 Fitch expects
the group's
annual FCF after dividends to remain above EUR1.3bn, leaving
L'Oreal with
flexibility for bolt-on acquisitions.
Further EBITDA uplift should thus compensate for working capital
needs growing
in line with sales, as well as a continued steady increase in
dividends and
bolt-on M&A activity. Additional financial flexibility comes
from its 8.96%
stake in Sanofi SA (AA-/Stable) held as a financial investment
which the company
could monetise in case of need.
Consolidating Leading Market Position
L'Oreal's strong business profile is underpinned by the
company's leading
position in the cosmetics industry. In 2014 sales continued to
grow faster than
the cosmetics market in all its geographical areas of
operations, with total
organic growth, excluding currency fluctuations, of 3.7% against
market growth
of 3.5%. This momentum extended into 1H15 as revenue grew 3.8%
in organic
terms.
Comprehensive market coverage, product range and pricing points
enable the group
to take advantage of structural factors benefiting the cosmetics
industry, such
as an ageing global population and the faster economic growth in
emerging
markets.
Shake-up in Competitive Landscape
Following the acquisition of several beauty brands from Procter
& Gamble, Coty
will emerge as a stronger and more focused player in the global
beauty market
than P&G. The US player will challenge L'Oreal in the mass
market cosmetics
segment, in professional haircare and in fragrances. Fitch
estimates that
L'Oreal will, however, preserve its global advantage and
maintain its leading
position, due to its larger scale, wider portfolio of products
with robust
brands as well as stronger operations in emerging markets.
Strong Geographical Diversification
In 2014, cosmetics revenues were well balanced across L'Oreal's
different
geographies of operations with emerging markets being the
largest sales
contributor at 40% of total revenues. This reflects the
company's successful
strategy at adapting to local consumer tastes in the context of
fast-growing
beauty products consumption in these geographies. Despite some
slowdown in
consumer spending in emerging markets, increasing sales exposure
to this faster
growing part of the world provides L'Oreal with greater
resilience in operating
performance and strengthens its long-term growth prospects.
Weakening Emerging Market Currencies
At the same time emerging markets presence exposes the company
to fluctuations
in currencies, primarily via translation effect. After two years
of negative
foreign-exchange impact on its reported sales (-2.3% impact in
2014), the trend
should reverse and positively affect L'Oreal's performance in
2015 as already
seen in 1H15 with a positive effect of 9.7%. We expect, however,
some headwinds
from weakening emerging market currencies in 2H15.
Slowing Emerging Markets
Due to economic growth deceleration experienced in major
emerging countries such
as China and Brazil since 2013, L'Oreal has reported slower
organic sales growth
from those markets to 6.3% in 1H15 from 9.4% in 2013.
Nevertheless, we expect
the recent deceleration in Brazil to be offset in 2015 by strong
performance in
Eastern Europe (and especially Russia), Africa and Middle East.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Low-to-mid-single digit organic sales growth and slight margin
improvement
over time driven by innovation and pricing power
- Favourable high single-digit impact from foreign currency
movements in 2015
- FCF to remain above EUR1.3bn annually due to limited working
capital outflow
and stable capex as a percentage of sales
- Budget for acquisitions of EUR500m annually
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Sharp deterioration of the group's FCF
-FFO-adjusted gross leverage of more than 2.0x (1.5x net) or
temporarily higher
(including use of L'Oreal's Sanofi shares as a source of
funding)
-Total CPs back-up lines falling below 100% of total amount
drawn under the CP
programmes.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
L'Oreal uses mostly CPs for its financing needs. As of
end-December 2014,
issuance under the CP programme increased to EUR2.3bn (none at
end-2013) to fund
the share buyback from Nestle. Committed back-up facilities
available to L'Oreal
exceed 100% of expected CP issuance at any given time.
