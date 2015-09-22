(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brit
Limited's (Brit)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable
Outlook and its
subordinated notes at 'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are constrained by Fitch's view of the financial
strength of its
owner, Canadian financial services group, Fairfax Financial
Holdings Limited
(Fairfax). This reflects the risk that if the Fairfax group
comes under
financial stress, it could seek to extract capital or other
resources from Brit
to support the rest of the group.
Fitch believes that the financial profile of Brit is sound,
supported by strong
risk-adjusted capitalisation and underlying earnings. At
end-2014, Brit's
risk-adjusted capitalisation was 'Strong' as measured by Fitch's
Prism Factor
Based Model, although the ratio of net written premiums to
equity of 1.2x was
high relative to Lloyd's market peers.
Following the acquisition by Fairfax, Brit has begun to de-risk
its investment
portfolio, which Fitch views positively. The company has begun
to shift away
from structured and corporate debt in favour of government bonds
and cash. At
end-1H15 government debt increased to 45.7% of total investments
(end-2014:
19.6%) and corporate debt was reduced to 11.3% (end-2014:
28.9%).
In recent years Brit has reduced its exposure to the reinsurance
business, which
is being impacted by a softening market, to focus on short tail
direct insurance
and profitable specialty lines. Brit has achieved consistently
strong
underwriting results with a combined ratio of less than 100% for
each of the
last five years, and a Fitch-calculated three-year average
combined ratio of
88.5%, assisted by a continued benign catastrophe environment.
Brit is a medium-sized non-life insurer, but the largest insurer
to write
exclusively through Lloyd's of London (Lloyd's) and its presence
in the Lloyd's
market is viewed positively for the rating.
Fairfax is a Canadian insurance holding company whose largest
subsidiaries
operate primarily in the US and Canada, but also has a
significant presence in
Asia and Latin America. At end-December 2014 Fairfax had total
assets of GBP23bn
and gross written premiums of GBP4.5bn, compared with Brit's
total assets of
GBP3.8bn and premiums of GBP1.3bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating trigger that could result in an upgrade of Brit
would be an
improvement, in Fitch's view, of the Fairfax group's financial
strength.
Similarly, deterioration in the financial strength of the
Fairfax group could
result in a downgrade of Brit.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
