(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Croatia's plan to convert Swiss
franc retail loans
into euro-denominated ones will impose significant one-off
losses on the banking
sector, but capitalisation will remain robust, Fitch Ratings
says. The switch
should also help stabilise non-performing loans, which have
grown rapidly in
recent years.
The conversion process is complex and has a very short
timetable, creating
operational challenges. The banks will have to recalculate all
past and future
repayments and the principal owed as though the loan had
originally been made in
euros. We expect customer take-up to be high, as the entire cost
of the
conversion is borne by the banks, although the actual benefit to
customers will
depend on when they took out the loan.
The Croatian National Bank has estimated that converting the
entire stock of
Swiss franc household loans (HRK23.5bn or USD3.5bn at end-1H15)
would cost the
banking sector HRK8bn (pre-tax) and result in a 3.8 percentage
point fall in the
total regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR).
This would be the equivalent of 2.7x annualised 1H15 pre-tax
profit for the
sector and, as the costs must be recognised immediately, will
result in the
sector being significantly loss-making in 2015. But capital
adequacy will remain
robust at 19.7% and banks should be able to replenish the lost
capital by 2017.
In addition, the scale of Swiss-franc lending to households
among Croatian banks
was lower than in some other central and eastern European
countries, accounting
for around 9% of total outstanding loans compared to around 15%
in Poland, for
example.
The decision to convert loans to euros, rather than the local
currency, means
exchange-rate risks will not be eliminated, but the central
bank's policy of
maintaining the kuna within a trading range against the euro
will at least
reduce FX-related credit risk. The conversion will also lead to
a material
reduction in loan principal, which we estimate could be 25% on
average. The
conversion could help prevent a further deterioration in banks'
loan portfolios,
where sector total non-performing loans have risen rapidly
following a prolonged
recession to 17.3% of total gross loans at end-1H15. But we
believe the most
troubled borrowers will not be cured without marked economic
recovery.
Based on publicly available information, we estimate that
Fitch-rated Zagrebacka
Banka (ZABA), the largest Croatian bank by market share, would
face a total cost
of conversion of around HRK1.8bn (pre-tax) based on its 23%
share of sector
Swiss franc housing loans at end-2014 and assuming costs are
evenly distributed.
The costs should be largely covered by 2015 earnings (1H15
annualised pre-tax
profit was HRK1.3bn) and we therefore expect only a moderate
impact on the
bank's capital ratios (consolidated CAR was 22.8% at end-1H15).
ZABA's
'BBB-'/Negative rating is driven by potential support from its
parent Unicredit
S.p.A. (BBB+/Stable), but is constrained by Croatia's Country
Ceiling.
The Croatian parliament approved the conversion plans on Friday
and the law is
likely to be in force by the end of the month, despite a legal
challenge from
the banks.
Contact:
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 330 6970
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6292
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
