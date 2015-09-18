(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 18 (Fitch) The latest edition of Fitch
Ratings' 'Inside
Credit' newsletter highlights the impact of regulation on Global
Trading and
Universal Banks' (GTUBS) business models.
Increased regulatory requirements for capital, liquidity and
resolvable group
structures are forcing the 12 global trading and universal banks
to adapt their
strategies to ensure that they can generate adequate
risk-adjusted returns. This
is driving a strategic business model rethink at some banks,
notably some of the
European groups.
"The banks whose management can dedicate most time to the
business will have the
greatest advantage, compared with those that have to devote
material management
resources to adapting strategies," says Christian Scarafia,
Senior Director. "In
general, better growth prospects in the U.S. have positioned
those banks better
than their European peers."
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
--U.S. High Yield ETF Trading Volume, Flows Could Create
Disconnects
--European Leveraged Loans Resilient Despite Increased
Volatility
--Paths Diverge for "Second Tier" Money Fund Domiciles
--ABI Could Face Multi-Notch Downgrade from SABMiller Deal
--Pakistan Assigned First Time 'B' Rating
--European CLO 2.0: Selected Transaction Features Explained
--No Sovereign Credit Impact from Australia PM Change
--Recoveries from Properties in Possession Lag Spanish Housing
Rebound
--China Automotive Sector Blue Book
--Highlights from the Global Sovereign Conference
