(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 18 (Fitch) Now that the Fed has maintained
its near-zero
target rate, most U.S. banks will remain very attentive to their
cost structures
given the expectation of flat to lower asset yields going
forward, says Fitch
Ratings. Moreover, Fitch expects many highly asset-sensitive
banks to trim their
asset sensitivity in order to potentially protect net interest
income from
further downward pressure.
With the Fed's decision yesterday to maintain a target range of
0% to 0.25%, we
believe the banking industry will seek to find even greater
operating
efficiencies in the near to intermediate term. While many banks
have already
laid out and executed cost-cutting initiatives, we anticipate
further efforts in
reducing operating costs and improving operating leverage. We
believe many banks
were counting on a rate lift-off in order to marginally improve
net interest
income, and thus, positively affect key earnings metrics such as
the efficiency
ratio. With the Fed maintaining its near-zero target for the
near term,
additional efficiency measures are likely to be examined.
We also anticipate many asset-sensitive banks to take actions to
trim their
sensitivity to guard against further pressure on net interest
margins (NIMs) and
overall revenue. Public disclosures on banks' sensitivity to
interest rates is
commonly evaluated in the context of 100 bps or 200 bps parallel
shifts in the
yield curve. We note that most banks have disclosed that an
increase in rates
would be of benefit to net interest income. A few banks in our
rated universe
project double-digit percentage growth in NIM in an environment
where rates
increase 200 bps based on their modeling assumptions. Now that
rates are likely
to be lower for longer, we expect those highly asset-sensitive
banks to reinvest
incoming cash flows further out on the rate curve, reducing
asset sensitivity.
We continue to believe that predictions of what will happen
following a rate
increase by the Fed are complicated by how banks will aim to
retain core
deposits under the new liquidity coverage ratio rules. Other
factors that may
prove influential include a potentially faster velocity of money
given the rise
of Internet banking, impact of money market reform and whether
the federal funds
market revives under the regime where the Fed pays interest on
banks' reserves.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
