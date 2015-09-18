(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkcell
Iletisim
Hizmetleri A.S. (TCELL) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and a senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The ratings incorporate TCELL's strong domestic business
profile, leading market
position and high-quality mobile business, well-positioned and
growing fixed
line operations and sound financial performance. Limited
diversification,
ambitions to expand internationally and its targeted leverage,
which in turn
will lead to a growing currency mismatch, somewhat constrain the
ratings despite
low financial leverage at present.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Domestic Position
TCELL is positioned strongly as the leading mobile operator in a
three player
market. With 34 million customers and 47% market share at 2Q15,
its overall
subscriber market share is 18 percentage points ahead of second
placed Vodafone.
A high postpaid mix gives it 48% share of this segment - a
twenty percentage
point lead over its closest rival. The Turkish market is
maturing - with
penetration estimated by Fitch at 94%. An urban population that
is expected to
continue to grow though offers ongoing growth potential revenue
growth for TCELL
is more likely to come from the ongoing shift in the postpaid
mix, increasing
smartphone penetration and improving data revenues.
Fitch estimates TCELL's Superonline has 14% of the broadband
market (at 1Q15),
with roughly 1.3 million broadband customers, and a base that is
growing at 35%
year on year. With 818,000 fibre to the home (FTTH) customers at
2Q15 and a
business that is growing in the mid-20s in percentage terms it
has 53% of the
country's FTTH market. A nascent IPTV business (140k customers
at end-2Q15) is
important as triple play becomes more important in the market
and convergence is
expected to be of increasing importance in TCELL's offer.
Competitive Pressures
TCELL's market is competitive, with an effective fixed-line
incumbent and a
competitive dimensioned three- player mobile market. In mobile
TCELL continues
to suffer modest net subscriber losses to Turk Telecom's (TT)
Avea and Vodafone.
Fixed line and broadband services are facing competition from
the incumbent,
alternative operators including Vodafone, and cable, while a
well-developed
pay-TV market is dominated by satellite operators, Digiturk and
D-Smart.
Triple play and convergence are expected to become increasingly
important. Turk
Telecom (TT) leads the IPTV market and is offering a satellite
service in areas
not accessed by fibre, a strategy Fitch believes TCELL may also
consider. Both
TCELL and TT have committed fibre builds, while recent spectrum
auctions saw
TCELL acquire a leading share of available frequencies, although
at roughly
EUR1.6bn, it has agreed to pay significantly more in absolute
terms than its
competitors.
Investment levels are therefore expected to remain high over the
next three
years, while the temptation to bid for football rights or other
premium content
- Super lig rights come up for renewal in 2016/17 - has the
potential to
increase commercial investment and pressure margins.
International Ambitions
Management has stated it intends to adopt a more leveraged
financial policy and
identified international expansion as an area for investment.
Fitch recognises
the business can sustain some leverage while international
diversification can
help offset regional or domestic volatility in a business.
TCELL's domestic
operations account for roughly 90% of revenues and a higher
share in earnings
and cash flow. Regional expansion is likely to be focused on
markets which are
geographically and culturally close to Turkey - potentially
Eurasia, the Middle
East or Balkans; markets that offer profitable growth potential
but that are
also likely to add emerging market risk. Any potential deal is
considered event
risk - although Fitch notes the company has some headroom within
its existing
leverage metrics.
Corporate Governance Clearer
Ownership and governance issues have improved. A shareholder
impasse that had
blocked dividends for the past five years has been resolved - a
USD1.5bn payment
covering 2010-2014 was made in May 2015. A seven member board of
independent
directors is appointed by the Capital Markets Authority, with
each of the
principle shareholders - TeliaSonera (TLSN), Alfa Group and
Cukurova, given the
opportunity to nominate. Fitch understands from TCELL that only
TLSN alone has
taken advantage of this opportunity. Transparency of reporting
and management
autonomy including public statements around financial policy and
strategy
suggest a pragmatic and normalised governance approach is being
adopted.
Financial Policy; Leverage Target
Management has said it will pursue a more efficiently
capitalised balance sheet
and stated publicly that net debt-to-EBITDA could be tolerated
up to 2.0x. Fitch
expects a normalised range is more likely to evolve in the
region of 1.0x-1.5x.
With a delta to Fitch's guidance metric of funds from operation
(FFO) net lease
adjusted leverage of around 0.7x, unadjusted leverage that is
managed below 1.5x
would be below Fitch's downgrade guideline of 2.25x.
Fitch acknowledges TCELL's business and operational profile can
support higher
debt than at present. Areas of investment deemed likely to
increase leverage
include spectrum payments, M&A and ongoing fibre investment.
Fitch's current
base case forecasts FFO net leverage settling at around 1.6x by
2019. The
normalised metric takes account of a period of heightened capex
given scheduled
spectrum costs payments that will impact cash flow through to
2018.
FX Mismatch and Volatility
Although with its currently unlevered balance sheet a mismatch
between hard
currency- denominated debt and a mainly lira-based cash flow do
not impact its
financial profile - this will become a risk factor as the
capital structure
evolves and leverage increases. The recapitalisation of both its
Ukraine and
Belarusian subsidiaries has removed a significant debt currency
mismatch. Fitch
nonetheless expects future holdco debt to be raised largely in
hard currency,
which will leave the company exposed to leverage shocks in the
event of
accelerated lira depreciation.
Our base case assumes an ongoing and gradual depreciation of the
Turkish lira. A
progressive depreciation sensitivity which assumes a further 20%
decline in 2016
(after what has been a fall by around 38% this year), is
forecast to push FFO
adjusted net leverage to a peak of around 2.2x in 2017, before
falling
thereafter. Although metrics at this level would remain below
our downgrade
guidance of 2.25x this outcome would remove rating headroom. A
combination of
events that include significant M&A or heightened content
investment, combined
with such an FX outcome, would put pressure on the downgrade
metric and
potentially undermine the company's investment grade rating.
Ratings Effectively Capped
At 'BBB-' TCELL's IDR is in line with the Turkish sovereign and
in line with
incumbent telecom, TT. Given its current business profile the
company is
primarily a domestic business with ambitions to diversify
internationally. TCELL
exhibits similar operational strengths to the incumbent and a
lower financial
risk profile - the latter will change as management implement
stated leverage
targets and execute expansion plans.
Fitch considers a degree of execution risk exists, which along
with other risk
factors - FX risk, M&A event risk, a period of heightened
investment and risk of
TV content cost inflation - constrain the ratings at the current
level. These
factors add the potential for rating volatility, depending on
how disciplined
management prove in adhering to its stated financial policy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Underlying revenue growth of around 10% per year in Turkish
operations in
2015-2018
-USD reported revenue to decline in low 20% range due to FX
movements in 2015
-Group EBITDA margin of 31% in 2015, expanding moderately
thereafter
-Minimum dividend payout ratio of 50%; no share buybacks
-USD2.2bn of spectrum payments - four six monthly instalments
starting in 3Q15
-USD100m payment for acquisition of 100% of Astelit; no further
M&A assumed
-Weaker results from international operations due to adverse
movements in FX
rates during 2015/16
-Underlying capex (excl. spectrum) to remain high, peaking at
25% of sales in
2016 before declining to 18% in 2018
-Ongoing gradual currency depreciation of the Turkish lira
against the US dollar
-The GSM concession which expires in 2023 is successfully
renewed
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Expectation that FFO adjusted net leverage will remain above
2.25x (which
corresponds to approximately net debt/EBITDA of 1.5x) on a
sustained basis
- Material deterioration in TCELL's operating conditions or
competitive
environment to the extent financial performance is expected to
materially
underperform Fitch's rating case.
- Free cash flow performance materially below Fitch's rating
case - particularly
if the result of a substantive change in dividend or
distribution policy or an
escalation of ongoing investment needs.
- A reassertion of governance issues to the extent these affect
management's
ability to remain within targeted financial policies or
implement key business
decisions, or result in the absorption of liabilities not
currently considered
within Fitch's rating case.
- It is unlikely that the company would be rated above the
sovereign. A
downgrade of Turkey's rating, or a change in the Outlook to
Negative would
result in a negative rating action for TCELL.
LIQUIDITY
TCELL reported cash of USD1.6bn at end-June 2015, a value that
will be augmented
in the near term by the expected proceeds of a planned bond
issue. In addition
the company has committed bank facilities totalling USD1bn - in
place to fund
ongoing investment and corporate expansion. Free cash flow (FCF)
is forecast to
be negative over the next three years given exceptional capex.
Underlying FCF is
positive and liquidity considered sound.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
