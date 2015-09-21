(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Rating (VR) of CVB Financial
Corp. (CVBF)
and its primary bank subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank, at
'BBB'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR and VR
The affirmation of CVBF's ratings reflects the company's strong
financial
performance, stable asset quality and the maintenance of solid
capital levels.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CVBF will
continue to
generate sufficient, albeit spread-reliant core earnings, and
grow both
organically and with targeted, strategic acquisitions. Moreover,
the Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CVBF will adequately
manage credit
risks related to its agricultural portfolio in the midst of the
California
drought.
CVBF's earnings continue to be some of the highest and most
consistent within
the community bank peer group as well as in Fitch's rating
universe. The
company's return on assets (ROA) over the past five quarters has
averaged over
1.2%, driven by a fairly stable net interest margin (NIM), good
cost controls
and steady asset quality. Fitch notes that the five-quarter
average would be
even higher if FHLB debt-termination expense of around $14
million taken in
first quarter 2015 (1Q15) was excluded. The action should aid
the company's NIM
going forward as the weighted average rate paid on the final
$200 million FHLB
advance was 4.5%, significantly higher than CVBF's other funding
costs.
Even with consistent and high earnings, Fitch continues to view
CVBF's earnings
profile as a rating constraint. The company primarily relies on
spread income
for revenue generation. Net interest income through 2Q15
accounted for 88% of
core revenue. This adversely compares to the community bank
average of between
70%-75%. This presents an elevated risk of earnings
deterioration in the event
of material NIM compression.
CVBF's ratings also remain confined to their current levels
given the company's
asset type and geographic concentrations. Loans secured by
commercial real
estate (CRE) account for just under 70% of total loans and are
largely
concentrated in California's Los Angeles County, Central Valley
and the Inland
Empire. Similar to others in the community bank peer group,
Fitch believes that
CVBF's concentrations make the company susceptible to
idiosyncratic risks and
disproportional amounts of credit volatility.
Still, Fitch believes CVBF's risk appetite is relatively
conservative and views
it as a rating strength and supports the current rating. Fitch
views CVBF's risk
management practices and underwriting as above average when
considering the
asset class and geographic concentration inherent in its balance
sheet. Fitch
notes that on average, CVBF's net charge-offs (NCOs) have
consistently been
lower than the industry and higher rated peers over the long
term, pointing
toward sound underwriting practices.
CVBF's level of nonperforming assets (NPAs) remains elevated
relative to
similarly rated banks in Fitch's rated universe. CVBF's NPA
ratio of 2.0% is the
highest in the community bank peer group but down from over 3.2%
at 2Q14.
However, Fitch notes that CVBF's level of accruing troubled debt
restructures
(TDRs) remains a large portion of the bank's NPAs. At 2Q15,
CVBF's accruing TDRs
totalled $45 million, or 60% of total NPAs.
Fitch attributes part of this to CVBF's conservatism in not only
recognizing
TDRs but also making sure a commercial credit has been cured
under current
market terms and conditions before taking it off TDR status.
Therefore, Fitch
expects NPAs to remain elevated versus similarly rated peers
while the credit
costs remain relatively lower.
NPAs could also be pressured by worsening credit quality in
CVBF's dairy &
livestock and agribusiness loan portfolio . These loans account
for around 5% of
the bank's total loan portfolio. The operating footprint in
which CVBF operates
has been experiencing significant drought conditions over the
last few years,
which has resulted in tighter operating margins and altered
farmer's strategic
plans. While CVBF's dairy & livestock and agribusiness loan
portfolio has
exhibited strong credit metrics over recent periods, Fitch
expects some pressure
going forward if similar operating conditions persist.
CVBF's liquidity and funding profile remain solid. The company
consistently
manages its loan-to-deposit ratio below the community bank peer
group median
which typically falls between 70%-80%. Fitch considers CVBF's
ability to attract
high-quality, low-cost deposits as a core competency and a
ratings strength.
Core deposits account for nearly 90% of total deposits based on
regulatory
definitions.
Capital continues to be strong compared to similarly rated
peers. Still, Fitch
notes that given the bank's product and geographic
concentration, robust capital
levels are needed to support the current rating. Core capital
levels, measured
by Fitch Core Capital to Assets remains toward the top end of
the peer group as
do risk-based measures. Fitch expects CVBF to manage capital
down over the
intermediate term through acquisitions and organic growth. This
expectation is
reflected in today's rating action.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CVBF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CVBF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CVBF's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR.
These ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles. Thus, these
ratings have been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. CVBF's preferred
stock is notched 2x
from the VR for loss severity, and 3x for non-performance.
HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of CVBF are equalized with its operating company
- Citizens
Business Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company,
which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CVBF's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and VR
Fitch views CVBF's ratings as well-situated at 'BBB' and
believes rating upside
is limited over the near- to intermediate-term given its asset
and geographic
concentrations as well as its earnings profile. However, better
portfolio and
business diversity over the long term could have positive
implications provided
the company maintains its conservative risk management
practices.
Fitch believes that asset quality improvement will moderate
going forward and
could even reverse nominally as credit metrics normalize.
However, if CVBF's
credit trends reverse materially, particularly if large loans
become impaired or
the agricultural portfolio deteriorates materially due to
drought conditions,
negative rating action could be taken. Moreover, if capital
management were to
become more aggressive than Fitch's expectations in payout
levels or through
acquisitions, negative rating action could ensue, although this
is not expected.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CVBF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
All hybrid capital issued by CVBF and its subsidiaries is
notched down from the
VRs of CVBF in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs of
CVBF.
HOLDING COMPANY
If CVBF became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR from the
ratings of the operating companies.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by CVBF and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. This
means that
should a long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly
impacted.
The following ratings have been affirmed with a Stable Outlook:
CVB Financial Corp.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at floor 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Citizens Business Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Long-term deposit at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposit at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
CVB Statutory Trust III
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
