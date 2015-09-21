(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the
Netherlands-based F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V.'s (Van Lanschot)
Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that it will be challenging
for Van Lanschot
to achieve sufficiently improved financial metrics, particularly
profitability,
in a persistently difficult operating environment for European
banks. Fitch
recognises the progress achieved by the bank following its
strategic review in
2013, and expects asset quality and profitability metrics to
improve further,
but we expect this to be only gradual and rely partly on a
strengthened Dutch
economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are underpinned by Van Lanschot's established,
albeit niche and
regional, franchise in wealth management and merchant banking,
as well as its
solid capitalisation and fairly conservative risk appetite. The
ratings also
reflect weak core profitability, partly due to a lack of
sustained net inflow of
new assets under management (AuM).
Core profitability remains a weakness and will most likely
remain under pressure
as long as interest rates and net inflows of AuM remain low. In
addition to
envisaged cost savings and better margins on managed assets
resulting from a
shift to a higher proportion of discretionary business, a
substantial
improvement in profitability will also rely on the bank's
ability to ensure
stable inflow of new AuM. The track record of the latter has
been mixed to date,
with net outflows of EUR0.7bn and EUR0.4bn recorded in 2014 and
1H15
respectively. The sustainability of inflows reported in recent
months is still
to be confirmed, in Fitch's view.
The current strategic plan includes a refocus on private banking
and wealth
management while running down the non-core loan book (commercial
real estate and
SME loans; 20% of gross loans at end-June 2015). Impaired loans
remain high as a
proportion of gross loans compared with its larger Dutch and
similarly rated
European peers, although Fitch expects asset quality to slowly
improve as the
Dutch economy recovers and the non-core portfolio is being
reduced. Fitch
expects the quality of the private banking loan book, which is
dominated by
Dutch mortgage loans, to remain resilient.
Van Lanschot's capitalisation is solid and Fitch expects further
improvements
from deleveraging and profit retention. Its risk-weighted
capital ratios are in
line with European peers', while leverage is strong compared
with its larger
Dutch peers. Van Lanschot's funding profile is sound, largely
made up of
customer deposits, and the bank has demonstrated its ability to
access wholesale
funding markets even in a turbulent environment. The bank's
liquidity is sound.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Van Lanschot's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view that
the provision of state support to the bank, if required, while
possible, cannot
be relied upon. This reflects the bank's lack of systemic
importance in the
Netherlands, as well as legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives
(including the implementation of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD)) that have substantially reduced the likelihood of
sovereign support for
European Union commercial banks in general.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Van Lanschot's dated subordinated debt securities are rated one
notch below the
bank's VR to reflect a higher loss severity than senior
unsecured debt.
Innovative Tier 1 securities (NL0000117745, issued in 2005) are
rated four
notches below the bank's VR. This reflects two notches for loss
severity in
light of the notes' deep subordination and two notches for
non-performance
relative to the risks captured in the bank's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Over the longer term,
upside pressure
could stem from a strengthening of Van Lanschot's franchise,
provided the bank
has built a track record of significantly improved
profitability. The ratings
could be downgraded in case of a significant deterioration of
asset quality,
particularly should that result in a weakening of the bank's
capitalisation, or
reduced focus on liquidity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the Support Rating and upward revision to the
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
Netherland's propensity to
support its banks, as well as a significant increase of Van
Lanschot's systemic
importance. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in
Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings on subordinated debt and other hybrid securities are
broadly
sensitive to changes in Van Lanschot's VR. The notes' ratings
are also sensitive
to changes in Fitch's assessment of their respective
non-performance risk
relative to that captured in the bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Senior debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2'
Dated subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Innovative Tier 1 securities (NL0000117745): downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+'
