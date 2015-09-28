(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the
credit profiles of rated global tobacco companies has diverged
in the past two
years, as they worsened in Europe while remaining stable in the
US. European
tobacco companies' financial profile has deteriorated due to a
number of reasons
including M&A activity, FX headwinds, and profit and profit
margin compression
on the back of still generous shareholder distributions.
Fitch believes that further major consolidating M&A activities
akin to Reynolds
American Inc.'s acquisition of Lorillard Inc. will be rare and
complex. The
complicated merger agreement completed in June 2015 involved
four key cigarette
makers - Reynolds American, Lorillard, British American Tobacco
plc. and
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC - that effectively divided
Lorillard's assets between
Reynolds American and Imperial Tobacco. Fitch sees tobacco
manufacturers
purchasing smaller transactions to expand geographical reach or
product range,
especially in smoking alternatives, as the primary means for
external growth.
However, talk of Imperial Tobacco (BBB/Negative) being the
subject of a joint
takeover by British American Tobacco (BAT/A-/Negative) and Japan
Tobacco have
resurfaced recently. In our view, a merger, specifically between
Philips Morris
International (A-/Negative) and US-based Altria Group, Inc.
(BBB+/Stable) or
Reynolds American and British American Tobacco, is remote, yet a
growing
possibility as cigarette consumption declines around the world.
Other issues discussed in the peer study report include
next-generation products
and litigation risks.
The report addresses the ratings drivers we use when analysing
and comparing
tobacco companies. Fitch explains the key factors behind the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and respective Outlooks of the rated global
tobacco peers.
The report, entitled 'Global Tobacco Peer Study, Divergent
Credit Profiles' is
available at www.fitchratings.com. or by clicking the link
above.
