(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, October 13 (Fitch) The internationalisation
of Chinese banks
under the "One Belt, One Road" (OBOR) banner is strongly
influenced by
authorities' efforts to send capital abroad and to extend
China's influence,
Fitch Ratings says in a new special report.
The agency believes rapid expansion of overseas projects may add
pressure on
bank leverage, given the nature of these offshore activities and
their links to
China's current strategic and political priorities. Asset
allocation decisions
could also be compromised by policy imperatives. That said,
Fitch expects bank
internationalisation to underpin the state's propensity to
support banks.
The OBOR initiative envisages Chinese funding for the
construction of a network
of transport, energy, and telecommunications infrastructure
extending across
Asia to Europe and East Africa. A portion of OBOR lending will
also go to
domestic projects, notably infrastructure construction in
western China.
China's push for OBOR, with its emphasis on creating demand for
large-scale
capital-intensive infrastructure investments abroad, aims to
relieve (but not
resolve) urgent overcapacity pressures and buy time for domestic
rebalancing. At
the same time, the initiative channels surplus domestic savings
away from
less-productive domestic uses, contributing to acceleration in
net capital
outflows.
Fitch estimates that Chinese banks' outstanding offshore loans
approached
USD1trn at end-2014, having risen at an annual compound rate of
34% since 2007.
Two policy banks - China Development Bank Corporation
(A+/Stable) and
Export-Import Bank of China (A+/Stable) - are leading China's
infrastructure
lending to developing economies, and they provide financing for
the purchase of
Chinese construction services and industrial equipment. China
has committed
USD179bn from its foreign-exchange reserves to bolster its
policy banks and
other capital-exporting financial institutions, including
CNY50bn for the new
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
China's largest commercial lenders have also announced lending
targets in
support of OBOR. So far Bank of China Ltd. (A/Stable), China
Construction Bank
Corporation (A/Stable), and China CITIC Bank (BBB/Stable) have
publicised plans
for a combined USD198bn in new lending for OBOR projects,
equivalent to 36% of
their end-1H15 capital. The banks may need to raise more capital
to fund these
plans.
