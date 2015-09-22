(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed
Global Cloud
Xchange Limited's (GCX) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed GCX Limited's USD350m 7% senior secured
guaranteed notes
at 'BB+' and Recovery Rating of 'RR1'. GCX Limited is a wholly
owned subsidiary
of GCX. The notes are secured by the assets and equity interests
of GCX and its
key subsidiaries, and guaranteed by GCX and its key operating
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Reduced Ratings Headroom: Fitch believes that GCX's FFO-adjusted
net leverage
could deteriorate to 3.7x-3.8x in the financial year ending 31
March 2017 (FY17)
from 3.2x in FY15 due to lower cash generation amid industry
overcapacity. That
would bring the leverage level closer to 4.0x, the level at
which Fitch would
consider negative rating action. We forecast that FY16 FFO could
decline to
around USD58m-60m (2014: USD79m) on lower indefeasible right of
usage (IRU)
sales of USD60m (2014: USD67m) and higher interest expense.
Interest expense
will increase to USD25m in FY16, the first full financial year
following the
issue of the USD350m 7% secured bond.
Chronic Industry Oversupply: We believe that the industry will
continue to
remain oversupplied as the increase in bandwidth continues to
outpace demand
growth, with commissioning of submarine cables by "over-the-top"
operators and
telecommunication companies. Furthermore, technological
advancements will
continue to improve the capacity of existing cables. Hence,
despite growing
demand, bandwidth tariffs will continue to decline and we expect
price erosion
for bandwidth suppliers, such as GCX, over the medium term.
Minimal FCF Despite Lower Capex: Fitch forecasts GCX's FY16-17
FCF to be minimal
as cash flow from operations will be just sufficient to fund
capex. Capex will
be lower at USD40m-45m (around 9%-10% of revenue, FY15: USD18m,
4% of revenue)
as management now plans to buy capacity on the India-Singapore
and Tokyo-Seattle
routes instead of laying its own cables. Capex could however
rise, if management
plans to invest further in fibre to meet growing data demand in
India.
Bond Rated Higher Than IDR: GCX Limited's USD350m 7% senior
secured guaranteed
bond is rated three notches higher than the IDR. The bond is
guaranteed by all
the key operating companies, which generate most of group
revenue and EBITDA.
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating reflects our calculations of high
recovery in a
stressed situation - based on our assessment of the distressed
going-concern
enterprise value of GCX's cable networks.
Adequate Liquidity: GCX's cash balance of USD84m at end-June
2015 and annual
cash EBITDA of about USD90m are sufficient to fund its annual
interest expense
of USD25m and capital leases of USD21m. GCX's only debt of
USD350m is due in
2019. The secured bond documents contain restrictive terms and
conditions, which
ring-fence the cash within GCX group to avoid any cash leakages
through
dividends or inter-company loans to the parent entity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Annual IRU sales of about USD60m.
- Tax payment of USD5m, including settlement of USD4m in French
litigation case
in FY16.
- Annual FY16 capex of about USD40m-USD45m.
- No dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained negative FCF generation
- A deterioration in the operating environment and/or evidence
of the parent
accessing cash from GCX and negatively affecting GCX's credit
profile resulting
in FFO-adjusted net leverage rising to over 4.0x (FY16-17
forecast: 3.7x-3.8x)
on a sustained basis.
- FFO interest charge coverage falling below 3.0x on a sustained
basis. (FY16-17
forecast: 3.3x).
Positive: Although an upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18
months, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Consistent generation of positive FCF.
- A substantial increase in scale and absolute EBITDA
generation.
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained
basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
