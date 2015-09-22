(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Bank BRI Syariah's (BRIS) National Long-Term
Rating at
'AA+(idn)' with Stable Outlook and National Short Term Rating at
'F1+(idn)'.
BRIS is the third-largest sharia-compliant bank in Indonesia by
total assets.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BRIS's National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's belief that
BRIS's parent, PT
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI; AAA(idn)/Stable),
would be highly
likely to provide extraordinary support, if needed. Fitch views
BRIS as the core
subsidiary that BRI uses to expand its sharia banking business
in Indonesia.
BRIS is rated one notch down from its parent to take into
account BRIS's limited
significance in term of its contribution to the parent's overall
franchise. The
disposal of BRIS, although highly unlikely, would not
fundamentally alter BRI's
overall franchise. Fitch believes BRI will provide capital
support to BRIS, in
time of need, as evidenced by recent capital injections in July
2015. In Fitch's
view, as BRIS's loan book expands, it would require periodic
capital injections
from BRI to maintain sound core capitalisation.
BRIS's profitability and asset quality weakened amid a more
challenging economic
environment in 1H15. The bank posted higher loan impairment
charges, due mainly
to an increase in impaired loans in 1H15 and 2014. Fitch expects
BRIS's asset
quality and profitability to continue to be under pressure in
the near to medium
term due to potential higher credit cost.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant dilution in ownership by or perceived weakening
of support from
BRI would be negative for BRIS's National Ratings. Positive
rating action could
arise if there is evidence of a significant increase in BRIS's
contribution to
BRI in terms of revenue, profit, franchise or other synergies.
Fitch expects
BRIS to continue to be BRI's only core subsidiary to expand its
sharia banking
business in Indonesia.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
