(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT Mandiri
Tunas Finance's (MTF) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(idn)' and
National
Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
MTF's ratings reflects Fitch's assessment of continued support
from and linkage
with its controlling shareholder, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
(Mandiri;
AAA(idn)/Stable). The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that Mandiri
will continue to support MTF in case of need.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers and
obligations.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MTF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of strong probability
of support from
its parent in times of need. The ratings also take into account
MTF's role as a
strategically important subsidiary in Mandiri's consumer
business as well as
strong linkage between the parent and subsidiary. Mandiri's
support is
manifested in the common brand name it shares with MTF, 51%
ownership, the
provision of funding and operational alignment in risk
management, MTF's
utilisation of Mandiri's branch network and management control.
MTF's importance to Mandiri is reflected in its growing
contribution to the
bank's total consumer loans. The contribution increased to
around 40% at
end-1H15 from 38% at end-2014, driven by growth in MTF's loan
book.
MTF's will remain focused on providing financing for new
passenger cars that are
mostly from Japanese brands. The substantial joint financing
with Mandiri has
enabled MTF to offer more competitive lending rates to its
customers while
managing its gearing ratio below the regulatory maximum of 10x.
Joint financing
formed about 70% of MTF's total receivables. Fitch expects this
stable funding
source to help MTF mitigate the liquidity risk that arises from
its reliance on
wholesale funding.
Asset quality remained manageable thus far with the NPL ratio
remaining at 1% of
total net managed receivables at end-1H15. Nonetheless, Fitch
expects MTF to
struggle to maintain its asset quality in the near to medium
term amid a more
challenging operating environment with high interest rates,
softer economic
growth and weak automotive sales. MTF managed to report
satisfactory
profitability in the first six months of 2015 because the
company benefited from
using Mandiri's branches and network and joint financing with
its parent, which
helped to keep funding and operating expenses under control.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant dilution in Mandiri's ownership or perceived
weakening of
support for MTF would exert downward pressure on MTF's ratings,
including the
possibility of multi-notch downgrades. However, Fitch sees this
prospect as
remote in the foreseeable future; given MTF is strategically
important to
Mandiri, especially for the development of its consumer
business.
A material increase in ownership, leading to greater integration
between parent
and subsidiary, and stronger control by Mandiri of MTF could
narrow the rating
differential between the two entities.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
