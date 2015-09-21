(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, September 21 (Fitch) Volkswagen's 'A'/Stable
rating could come
under pressure if the crisis regarding alleged cheating on
emission tests in the
US deepens, Fitch Ratings says. In particular, the notice of
violation of the
Clean Air Act from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
could seriously
undermine the group's brand image, particularly in the US, where
Volkswagen is
already struggling to increase its market share.
But the financial impact of the maximum fine reported in the
press, around
USD18bn, and of the recalls, is unlikely to trigger an immediate
downgrade of
Volkswagen's ratings.
We believe the fine is unlikely to amount to the theoretical
maximum amount of
USD37,500 per car, although there have been only very few
precedents of such
cases and associated fines. In addition, the group's financial
structure is
sound and its free cash flow (FCF) generation extremely robust.
We expect
Volkswagen to generate about EUR3.5bn in FCF in 2015 after
EUR2.3bn of
dividends, and about EUR5bn a year after dividends in 2016 and
2017, excluding
any impact from the current crisis. The group should also
receive EUR5bn-5.5bn
from the sale of its stakes in Lease Plan and Suzuki. We also
believe Volkswagen
could reduce capex in the foreseeable future. These factors
should enable it to
rapidly absorb the potential cash outlays from the US
investigation.
The group has reacted promptly and vigorously to the EPA's
allegations. It
rapidly issued a statement to confirm its intention to give high
priority to
this crisis, including an external investigation.
Nonetheless, the consequences of this crisis for the group's
brand image and
reputation with regulators and consumers worldwide is difficult
to assess.
Potential class actions typical of such situations in the US
could also result
and increase total cash outflows in the next two years.
The EPA, which initiated the recall of incriminated vehicles,
states that the
alleged violations do not present a safety hazard, but we
believe that this
high-profile event could set a precedent for a bolder US
environmental stance on
vehicle emissions. It is also unclear whether the EPA's
statement will prompt
other regions to review Volkswagen's vehicles and whether the
investigation will
have any impact on future test regimes in Europe and other
markets.
Contact:
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
Corporates
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1231
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.