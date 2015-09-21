(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 21 (Fitch) Greece's general election looks set
to deliver a
more cohesive administration with a renewed mandate for the
country's third
bailout agreement, slightly reducing risks to programme
implementation, Fitch
Ratings says. But the government's ownership of the programme is
likely to
remain less than whole-hearted, and its negotiating stance
unpredictable.
After neck-and-neck polling before Sunday's vote, the final
allocation of seats
was remarkably similar to that of January, with Syriza (145
seats) likely to
form a second coalition with the Independent Greeks, with a slim
majority of 155
of 300 seats.
This would be seven seats fewer than in January, but the result
masks a
significant shift within Syriza. Twenty-five MPs from the left
of the party
broke away before the election but failed to pass the 3%
vote-share threshold to
win any seats.
The splintering of the more vehemently "anti-memorandum" faction
of Syriza and
the renewed electoral mandate for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
reduces the
immediate political uncertainty that had arisen with the
decision to call snap
elections. It should also be possible to continue to rely on the
votes of some
of the centrist parties for key reforms, if necessary.
The election will have delayed technical work and political
decisions necessary
for the completion of the first programme review and the
associated release of
official funds. The government's funding position is sufficient
to withstand
some delay and the most time-sensitive part of the review, the
comprehensive
assessment of the Greek banking sector, is already under way.
European and Greek
authorities are aiming to recapitalise the domestic banks before
year-end.
The first review is the most onerous in terms of conditionality,
including
contentious pension and tax reforms and a supplementary budget,
but its
successful completion would unlock at least modest
official-sector debt relief,
a key goal for the government.
But the risks to the programme's success remain high. Voter
turnout fell to
around 55% on Sunday, suggesting more disillusion with the
political process
after five general elections in six years, and in the face of
stringent policy
conditionality. Political rhetoric still contains an
anti-austerity element
notwithstanding Syriza's official commitment to implement the
programme. For
example, Tsipras said following Sunday's vote that Greece can
recover from its
economic crisis "through tough work," but that "the Greek people
are synonymous
with resistance and dignity."
It will therefore take time for trust to be restored between
Greece and its
creditors, which increases the risk of delayed programme
reviews. Meanwhile,
political and popular backing for the third bailout appears
ambivalent, making
that the government's negotiating stance unpredictable.
We upgraded Greece's rating to 'CCC' from 'CC' on 18 August,
following the
agreement of a three-year European Stability Mechanism
programme. A repeat of
the prolonged breakdown in relations between Greece and its
creditors leading to
another funding crisis could bring the rating back down. A
record of successful
programme implementation could lead to an upgrade, as could
economic recovery,
further primary surpluses, and official-sector debt relief.
