(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB' rating to
Mondelez International, Inc.'s (Mondelez) issuance of CHF400
million in senior
unsecured fixed-rate notes in two tranches: a 98.5- month
CHF265 million note
with a 1.125% coupon maturing on Dec. 21, 2023, and a 60-month
CHF135 million
note with a 0.625% coupon maturing on Oct. 6, 2020. Closing is
expected in
October and proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
including
refinancing upcoming maturities.
The notes will not be registered with the SEC; instead, they
will be registered
for sale only in Switzerland and may be redeemed early at par
and in full if
changes in tax laws or regulations result in additional payments
such as
withholdings, duties or assessments. The customary change of
control provision
at 101% of face value is in place.
The Outlook is Negative. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Potentially Heightened Leverage through 2016: The affirmation
factors in Fitch's
expectations that Mondelez is likely to operate at a gross
leverage (total
debt-to-EBITDA) range around 3.4x to 3.5x through 2016 as the
company exits its
coffee business, executes share repurchases, and incurs peak
cash restructuring
charges. Total debt-to-EBITDA was 3.4x, EBITDA-to-interest
expense was 8.7x and
FFO adjusted leverage was 5x for the latest 12 months ended June
30, 2015.
The Negative Outlook reflects the risk that heavy restructuring
related cash
payments combined with share repurchases partially funded by
debt could lead to
leverage in the high 3x range. Mondelez already completed more
than $2.1 billion
in share repurchases in the first half of 2015 which contributed
to a $2.6
billion increase in debt to $19.3 billion from $16.7 billion at
the end of 2014.
While Fitch anticipates that Mondelez can achieve the bulk of
its $1.5 billion
annualized cost savings targeted by 2018, which should help
replace the coffee
EBITDA over time, savings are likely to be skewed to the outer
years and may be
reinvested in the business or returned to shareholders. Cash
restructuring costs
over this period are expected to total $2.5 billion. Fitch
assumes around $1
billion cash restructuring costs in 2015 and $800 million in
2016. Fitch expects
heightened cash costs combined with elevated capex (projected at
$1.8 billion in
2015 and 5% of sales thereafter) to result in negative free cash
flow (FCF) in
2015 and modestly positive FCF in 2016.
Mondelez's coffee business, which is now reported on the balance
sheet as assets
held for sale, generates EBITDA of approximately $600 million to
$700 million
annually with margins in the high teens. Mondelez will hold a
43.5% equity
interest in JDE, which will be the world's leading pure-play
coffee company,
with annual revenues exceeding EUR5 billion (USD5.7 billion).
Per the
Shareholders' Agreement JDE will distribute the following
dividends to Mondelez
and Acorn Holdings B.V., parent of DEMB: At least EUR175 million
(pro-rated for
the first year), at least EUR200 million for the second year, at
least EUR225
million for the third year, and 40% of operating profit
thereafter.
Scale and Diverse Geographies: Mondelez's ratings incorporate
its scale as one
of the largest global packaged food companies with approximately
$30 billion pro
forma 2014 net revenue after $3.8 billion estimated revenue
contribution to JDE.
The company is well-balanced geographically with 38% of 2014 net
revenue in
higher-growth-potential emerging markets and 62% in mature
developed markets.
Mondelez has substantial scale with No. 1 global market share in
biscuits,
chocolate and candy as well as No. 2 global share in gum. After
the coffee
business moves to the JV, the company's revenue from snacks will
increase from
75% to 84%, leaving the portfolio slightly better positioned.
Near-Term Top-Line Weakness: Mondelez is experiencing a
broad-based global
macroeconomic slowdown in its categories which is exacerbated by
the currency
effects of a strong dollar. In 2014, the company's organic
(price/volume/mix)
top line in core snacks was only 1.6% and total organic net
revenue growth was
2.4%. Global growth in snacks (biscuits, chocolate, gum and
candy) per Nielsen
Global Data fell below 4% in 2014 from approximately 6% in 2011
and 2012. Fitch
believes near-term total organic top-line growth will be in the
low single
digits, and reported top line currently has a significant
currency headwind in
2015 of roughly 12%. If Mondelez continues to lead on higher
pricing, volumes
could be negatively impacted and put even more pressure on
organic growth. Over
the long term, Mondelez targets organic net revenue growth at or
above industry
category growth, and adjusted operating income growth in the
high single digits.
Fitch estimates top-line growth could be slower than this
through the
intermediate term, or about 3% annually in Fitch's base case, in
2016 onward.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--2015 organic top line grows about 1.5%, which reflects about a
1% reduction
due to strategic decisions to improve revenue mix and exit
low-margin
businesses; reported top line heavily affected by negative
currency impact
currently estimated at about 12%. This year (2015) excludes a
half year of the
coffee business, or about $1.9 billion revenue; top-line organic
growth of 2% to
3% thereafter.
--2015 EBITDA excludes a half year of coffee business, or about
$325 million.
--Cash restructuring charges of $1 billion in 2015 and $800
million in 2016.
--Capex at $1.8 billion in 2015 and 5% of revenue thereafter.
--FCF negative in 2015 and modestly positive in 2016.
--Total year-end debt estimated at $17 billion in 2015 and $18
billion in 2016.
--Total debt-to-EBITDA in the 3.4x to 3.5x range in 2015 and
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
-- If EBITDA tracks below expectation due to a shortfall in
expected operating
margin improvement or further deceleration in organic top-line
growth, or
financial policies are aggressive, such as not reducing debt
materially from
$19.3 billion at June 30, 2015 after receiving proceeds from the
coffee JV, or
the company engages in a large debt-financed acquisition, such
that leverage is
likely to be consistently above 3.5x.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--The Outlook is likely to be revised to Stable if Mondelez
sustains organic
growth in the low single-digit range; makes substantial progress
toward its
stated margin improvement which would take EBITDA to or above
2014 levels (with
coffee) of $5.6 billion and EBITDA margin in the 19% to 20%
range, with the
company comfortably maintaining leverage in the 3.0-3.5x range
by balancing
shareholder and debtholder interests.
--Over the long term, leverage consistently in the mid- to
high-2x range and FCF
above $1 billion annually could support a positive rating
action; however, this
is not anticipated in the near- to intermediate-term.
LIQUIDITY
Mondelez's liquidity at June 30, 2015, includes almost $2
billion in cash and
equivalents and an undrawn $4.5 billion five-year senior
unsecured revolving
credit facility expiring in October 2018. Mondelez had $3.1
billion commercial
paper borrowings at quarter end. Upcoming long-term debt
maturities are
significant with $1.8 billion due in 2016 and $1.5 billion due
in 2017. Fitch
believes the company is likely to refinance 2016 and 2017
maturities and today's
actions at very low CHF rates are within expectations.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has the following ratings on Mondelez:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Credit facility at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: May 8, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.