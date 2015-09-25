(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Life Insurance Dashboard -
Autumn 2015
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
the pressures of low investment yields are the main factor for
the negative
outlook for the German life insurance sector. However, for the
time being, Fitch
believes these pressures are manageable and has a Stable Rating
Outlook on the
sector, but continued low interest rates, with further pressure
on capital and
earnings, could lead to a change in Rating Outlook to Negative.
Persistent low interest rates are eroding the capital buffers
held by German
life insurers and Fitch expects capital to remain under pressure
in 2015. The
Zinszusatzreserve, an additional reserving requirement
introduced in 2011,
increases insurers' capital buffers but weakens current
statutory solvency
ratios. On the other hand the new Life Insurance Reform Act
brought some relief,
as insurers are now allowed to fully retain unrealised capital
gains on bond
portfolios upon the expiry or cancellation of policies.
The 'German Life Insurance Dashboard - Autumn 2015' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 (0) 69 768076 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 (0) 69 768076 121
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
