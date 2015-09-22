(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Eximbank
Kazakhstan's (Exim) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
'B-'. The
Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
Exim's IDRs are based on the bank's Viability Rating (VR), which
reflects a
narrow franchise, weak asset quality, high reliance on
shareholders for funding
and modest profitability. The ratings also take into account
currently solid
capital ratios.
Exim is a part of a broader business of its shareholders, who
are also majority
owners of one of the largest private electricity companies in
Kazakhstan,
Central-Asian Electric-Power Corporation (CAEPCo, BB-/Outlook
Negative). Fitch
does not explicitly factor in support from CAEPCo into Exim's
ratings, but the
bank's credit profile benefits from the shareholder's ability to
originate
business for the bank on both sides of its balance sheet.
Exim's asset quality is assessed as weak. Although its reported
NPL ratio was
low at 0.8% at end-2014, some 45% of gross loans were
restructured, about half
of which is financing of real estate assets, which generate
little cash-flow at
present. Reserves covered only 46% of NPLs and restructured
loans, while
unreserved part accounted for a high 1.6x of Fitch core capital
(FCC) at
end-2014.
Additionally, there are some 5% of gross loans (0.2x FCC),
which, although
technically performing and non-restructured, are considered
relatively high-risk
due to weak collateral and/or poor borrower financials. Further
16% of gross
loans (0.8x FCC) were provided to companies related to the
energy business of
Exim shareholders, although these are secured by state contracts
and assessed by
Fitch as moderate risk.
Profitability is weak with return on assets (ROA) and return on
equity (ROE) for
2014 of 0.5% and 2% respectively. The quality of earnings is
weak since around
80% of net income generated in 2014 was represented by accrued
but not received
interest income. Fitch estimates that on a cash pre-impairment
basis Exim
incurred a small loss in 2014. Profitability remained flat in
1H15, based on the
regulatory accounts, but cash generation from the loan book has
improved.
Capitalisation is a positive rating factor with Tier 1 and total
capital ratios
standing, respectively, at a high 22.3% and 26.1% at end-1H15.
Fitch estimates
that capital buffer is sufficient for the bank to fully cover
unreserved
high-risk restructured loans with reserves without breaching the
minimum
regulatory requirements.
Exim is predominantly funded by customer accounts, of which 61%
are from
shareholders' companies and a further 13% are deposits serving
as collateral for
certain loans - both of these funding sources are fairly stable.
Liquidity
buffer, net of potential wholesale repayments, covered a
reasonable 60% of
non-related customer accounts at end-1H15. Foreign currency
liquidity is tight,
but the risk is mitigated by the absence of foreign currency
debt repayments
over the next year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Significant improvement of asset quality metrics while
maintaining solid capital
position, and greater funding diversification may lead to a
rating upgrade.
Weakening in the liquidity profile and asset quality may lead to
a rating
downgrade.
SUPPORT RATING and SUPPORT RATING FLOOR - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
RATING
SENSITIVITIES
The Support Rating '5' reflects Fitch's view that support from
the bank's
private shareholder, although possible, cannot be reliably
assessed. The Support
Rating Floor of 'No Floor' is based on Exim's low systemic
importance which is
not expected to be revised over the next year.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: published at 'B-';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: published at 'B'
National Long-term rating: published at 'B+(kaz)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: published at 'b-'
Support Rating: published at '5'
Support Rating Floor: published at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt ratings: published at 'B-'/'B+(kaz)';
Recovery Rating at
'RR4'
