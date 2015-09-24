(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Property Watch Sep 2015 here SHANGHAI, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest China Property Watch that onshore bond issuance by Chinese developers continued to surge in August 2015, while offshore bond issuance by these companies remained weak. Homebuilders' contracted sales growth accelerated further and new home prices rose in more major cities in August 2015. Most Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders reported strong contracted sales growth for the first eight months of 2015. The full report "China Property Watch - September 2015" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Shuncheng Zhang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3039 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Ying Wang Senior Director +86 21 5097 3010 Su Aik Lim Senior Director + 852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Fitch Ratings says in its latest China Property Watch that onshore bond issuance by Chinese developers continued to surge in August 2015, while offshore bond issuance by these companies remained weak. Homebuilders' contracted sales growth accelerated further and new home prices rose in more major cities in August 2015. Most Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders reported strong contracted sales growth for the first eight months of 2015. The full report "China Property Watch - September 2015" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Shuncheng Zhang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3039 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Ying Wang Senior Director +86 21 5097 3010 Su Aik Lim Senior Director + 852 2263 9914 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.