(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Garant
Versicherungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna's (Garant) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Fitch's view of the strong probability of
support, if
needed, for Garant from its parent, the Belgian state-owned
credit insurer,
Delcredere Ducroire. Fitch considers Garant as strategically
'very important' to
Delcredere Ducroire, under its insurance methodology. Combined
with what Fitch
views as the strong creditworthiness of Delcredere Ducroire,
this has led to the
rating being notched up by three levels from Garant's standalone
credit
strength. Garant is a small, niche player in the political risk
insurance
business and is 95.6%-owned by Delcredere Ducroire.
Fitch views the company's standalone financial position as
adequate. However,
because of the activities of its policyholders and their close
linkage to the
global economic environment, claims against it are likely to be
somewhat
volatile. The agency considers Garant's adequate reserving and
its ability to
recover a material portion of claims paid over time as
offsetting factors. Fitch
expects Garant to maintain its disciplined and selective
underwriting policy and
to focus on profit rather than volumes as highlighted by its
limited acceptance
rate.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Garant
will maintain its
current solid solvency level and reduce the volatility of its
profitability
through disciplined and selective underwriting. This is
particularly important
as demand for credit insurance is likely to remain strong in
light of recent
political disturbances in several regions and limited financing
options.
Garant makes extensive use of reinsurance, which Fitch believes
is adequate for
the risks the company assumes. Nevertheless, there is
concentration risk in the
company's core business as Garant specialises in credit
insurance and political
risk insurance, mostly focusing on emerging markets.
The company's reinsurance programme provides high coverage
through quota-share,
excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage as well as through a
stop-loss cover. Fitch
considers the company's reinsurance programme as a major factor
supporting its
rating and does not expect material changes to the current
reinsurance
programme.
Garant remains strongly capitalised, as reflected in a
regulatory solvency ratio
that was 4.5x the required minimum at end-2014.
However, its underwriting performance can be volatile and has
deteriorated over
the past two years. Despite an improved loss ratio, Garant's net
combined ratio
increased to 98.4% in 2014, from 97.5% in 2013 (87.3%: 2012),
according to
Fitch's calculations. This was mainly due to a higher expense
ratio and lower
reinsurance commission as Garant retains more underwriting risk.
In addition,
net profit materially decreased to EUR77,000 at end-2014
(end-2013 EUR364,000),
following foreign exchange losses. Fitch expects Garant's net
profit to slightly
improve at end-2015 versus 2014.
The company has a prudent investment strategy. In 2014 the
investment result
(excluding realised and unrealised gains and losses) was
EUR749,000 compared
with EUR726,000 in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although unlikely in the short- to medium-term, a change in
Fitch's opinion of
Garant's strategic importance to Delcredere Ducroire to 'core'
from 'very
important' could lead to an upgrade as Fitch views the parent's
credit quality
as higher than that of Garant on a standalone basis.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
deterioration of
Delcredere Ducroire's credit quality and/or an adverse change to
Fitch's view of
Garant's 'very important' strategic status, deterioration of
Garant's standalone
credit position through a lower solvency level to below 400%
(2014: 453.5%) or a
sustained deterioration in the combined ratio to materially
above 100%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991432
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.