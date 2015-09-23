(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Volkswagen AG's (VW)
ratings, including its 'A' Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), on Rating
Watch Negative. A full rating list follows at the end of this
commentary.
The rating action reflects the reputational damage on the
group's brands
following alleged manipulation of emission tests in the US and
the expected
multi-billion euros financial impact from potential fines,
recall costs,
lawsuits and legal claims. This crisis is also another
illustration of our
assessment of the company's fairly weak corporate governance
compared with its
peers.
Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Watch when more clarity
emerges about the
magnitude and timeframe of the cash outflows and when we have
more visibility
about the impact of this crisis on regulators and consumers
worldwide.
We believe that VW's credit metrics are solid for the ratings
and that the group
could absorb several billions euros of extraordinary cash
outflow without
jeopardising its credit profile. However, we expect VW's brand
image and
reputation with regulators and consumers worldwide to be
seriously undermined by
this crisis although the magnitude and length of the operational
and financial
effect is difficult to assess. In particular, the extent of the
contagion of the
crisis in the US on customers in other markets is unclear and
therefore it is
difficult to quantify the potential loss on revenue and
profitability over the
next two to three years.
In addition, we expect the fine announced by the US
Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) in violation of the Clean Air Act to be followed by
class actions
typical of such situations in the US as well as several other
litigations. While
we do not expect the EPA fine to amount to the maximum amount of
about USD18bn
reported in the press, we expect total cash outflows to be
several billions
euros over the next two years.
The group has announced that it will set aside a provision of
EUR6.5bn in 3Q15
to cover the costs related to this issue, including efforts to
win back the
trust of its customers. This amount could be revalued as the
investigations
continue.
However, the group's financial structure is sound and its free
cash flow (FCF)
generation extremely robust. We expect VW to generate about
EUR3.5bn in FCF in
2015 after EUR2.3bn of dividends, and about EUR5bn a year after
dividends in
2016 and 2017, excluding any impact from the current crisis. The
group should
also receive EUR5bn-EUR5.5bn from the sale of its stakes in
Lease Plan and
Suzuki. We also believe VW could reduce capex in the foreseeable
future to
bolster FCF.
In addition, the US represent only approximately 6% of total
group sales and the
group's market share in the US is small compared with that in
Europe (just more
than 3% compared with more than 25%, respectively). Therefore, a
limited
contagion from the US to other regions should curb the effect on
VW's business
and financial profile and could lead to an affirmation of the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Reputational Damage
The RWN reflects the reputational damage on the group's brands
following alleged
manipulation of emission tests in the US and the expected
multi-billion euros
financial impact from potential fines, recall costs, lawsuits
and legal claims.
Strong Business Profile
The ratings reflect the group's unparalleled product portfolio
in the auto and
heavy-truck segments. They also reflect VW's broad
diversification, leading
market shares and an unrivalled potential for cost savings and
economies of
scale.
Corporate Governance Below Peers
Fitch considers VW's corporate governance as weaker than that of
its main peers.
Key areas of weakness include the 20% blocking minority in
voting resolutions,
conflicts of interest on the part of some board members
including between
Porsche and Volkswagen, and lack of independence and diversity
at the
supervisory board level. The latest emission test crisis is
another illustration
of inconsistent management control in some areas.
Likely Hit on Profitability
The group's operating margin increased to 6.3% in 2014 from 5.9%
in 2013,
excluding the robust double-digit margins from its Chinese joint
ventures.
However, Fitch expects profitability to be hit by the emission
test crisis.
Fitch previously expected operating margins to rebound to
approximately 6.5% in
2016 but we will reassess our assumptions as events unfold.
FCF to Suffer
Solid funds from operations (FFO) are absorbed by VW's ambitious
investment
plans of EUR86bn through to 2019 to support growth and by
increasing dividends.
The FCF margin was 2% in 2014 and we project it to remain
between 1.5% and 2.5%
in the foreseeable future, excluding any impact from the current
crisis.
Receding Acquisition Risk
We believe that the recent resignation of the group's long-time
chairman
Ferdinand Piech will reduce the risk of additional large M&A in
the short- to
medium-term as Mr Piech has historically pursued an acquisitive
strategy.
However, we do not expect fundamental changes to the group's
strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Operating margins remaining below 3% (for industrial
operations) and 4% (at
group level).
Operating margin for industrial - 2014: 6.1%, 2015E: 5.8%,
2016E: 6.3%;
operating margin for group 2014: 6.3%, 2015E: 6%, 2016E:
6.5%).
-Significant deterioration in key credit metrics including FFO
adjusted gross
and net leverage above 1.5x and 1x, respectively (gross 2014:
1.2x, 2015E:
1.0x, 2016E: 0.9x; net 2014: 0.1x, 2015E: 0x, 2016E: -0.1x).
-Cash from operations on debt below 60% (2014: 100%, 2015E: 93%,
2016E: 108%).
This could result, in particular, from aggressive M&A or
accelerated capex
without a parallel improvement in earnings.
-Further evidence of corporate governance weaknesses.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to an affirmation
of the ratings
include:
-Ability to absorb upcoming cash outflows from the emission test
crisis without
triggering Fitch's negative rating sensitivities.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
The group maintains a solid net cash position, backed by ample
liquidity. Gross
cash and equivalents and marketable securities for the
industrial business were
EUR20.6bn at end-2014 after adjustments for restricted and not
fully liquid cash
and securities. In addition, the group issued EUR2bn of
preferred shares in 2014
to refinance the purchase of Scania shares and hybrid notes of
EUR2bn in 2013,
EUR3bn in 2014 and EUR2.5bn in 1Q15.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
VW
- Long-term IDR 'A'
- Senior unsecured notes of 'A'
- Short-term IDR of 'F1'
Volkswagen International Finance NV
-senior unsecured notes of 'A'
- subordinated notes of 'BBB+'
