(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 24 (Fitch) Investors should view the
recovery in the
year-to-date gaming across regional markets with caution,
according to Fitch
Ratings.
We believe that regional gaming remains secularly challenged and
long-term
growth will largely be flat and possibly slightly negative
despite the 2.2%
gaming revenue growth year-to-date through July. Secular
challenges include
millennials' lower propensity to gamble, baby boomers' less
certain retirement
prospects, less robust growth in median wages, and a
proliferation of gambling
alternatives.
Easy year-over-year comparisons along with more affordable gas
prices are
masking these secular headwinds. Looking at more static states
in terms of
supply (PA, MI, MS, IA, and MO) gaming revenues are up 3.2%
year-to-date through
July over 2014 same-period revenues but are down 0.7% relative
to the 2013
same-period revenues. The decline relative to 2013 would likely
be steeper if
not for the lower gasoline prices, which declined by about
one-third in the
first-half 2015 relative to first-half 2014 and full-year 2013
prices. (Gasoline
makes up 3%-4% of personal consumption spending.)
Positive U.S. economic indicators are encouraging despite our
longer term
cautious view. The improving indicators, should they be
sustained, will support
the credit profiles of regional gaming issuers given their
relatively healthy
operator balance sheets and free cash flows (FCFs). Gaming
operators continue to
sound optimistic on their earnings calls saying that the
consumer is looking
stronger and are finding further efficiencies resulting in solid
EBITDA
flowthroughs.
However, another downturn could be especially problematic for
operating
companies that sold or spun off their assets and now are
obligated to make lease
payments for right to operate these assets. The lease payments
taken together
with maintenance capex increase these companies' operating
leverage, making
their FCF especially susceptible to operating pressure.
Slot suppliers are more of a focus versus operators given the
former's more
acute exposure to regional secular pressures relative to the
operators and, in
some instances, higher leverage. Still, we believe slot
suppliers' positive
FCFs, good liquidity, and increased diversification should keep
defaults at bay,
at least in the near-to-medium term.
Additional information can be found in Fitch Ratings' Gaming,
Lodging, and
Leisure (GLL) electronic newsletter including brief sector
comments,
recent/upcoming events, and links/summaries to rating actions
and detailed
reports. Links to GLL-related reports/comments from other Fitch
groups including
Leveraged Finance, Credit Market Research, REITs, Public
Finance, and Structured
Finance can be found there.
