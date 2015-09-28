(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Implications of an
ABI/SABMiller
Combinatihere
MILAN/LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated in
a new report its
scenario analysis of the rating implications of a possible
acquisition of
SABMiller plc (SABMiller) by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (ABI).
This follows our
first analysis of this potential merger published on 9 September
2014. Among the
structural aspects discussed in the report is the imbalance
between the location
of debt and of cash flow within the ABI group.
ABI's 62%-owned subsidiary AmBev will continue to generate an
important portion
of the enlarged group's cash flow (we estimate over 60% of free
cash flow
pre-dividends). AmBev is in a net cash position but can only
partly transfer its
cash flow to ABI through dividends. However, the majority of
ABI's consolidated
debt is currently incurred outside AmBev's perimeter and its
paydown is slowed
by the lack of full access to AmBev's cash flow.
If ABI acquires SABMiller and uses its subsidiary AmBev to
acquire part of the
assets - likely the Latin American operations of SABMiller -
with debt, Fitch
believes that this would enhance the level of credit protection
to holders of
current aggregate debt of approximately USD50bn issued by
Anheuser Busch Inbev
NV/SA and related debt issuing entities, as it would equalise
leverage at around
4.5x - 5x on completion at AmBev and ABI standalone.
The report discusses the credit implications of different
acquisition structures
and levels of leverage that a combined group would have, whether
ABI acquires
SABMiller fully with debt, partly with equity or in the event
that part of the
acquisition debt is positioned at the currently debt-free AmBev.
Both ABI and SABMiller confirmed on 15 September 2015 that ABI
has approached
SABMiller to discuss a combination of the two companies. A
formal offer by ABI
has however not yet been submitted.
The report, Rating Implications of an ABI/SABMiller Combination,
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia SpA
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Ching Mei Chia
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1068
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.