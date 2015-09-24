(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) An innovative hybrid issuance by UK
supermarket
operator J Sainsbury has generated significant interest from
investors and
advisers, suggesting it could be the first of a new generation
of hybrid
securities in Europe, Fitch Ratings says.
Sainsbury's bond, issued at the end of July, is unusual because
it gives the
bondholder an option over five years to convert into equity at a
material
premium to the share price on the day of issuance. Until now,
European hybrid
issuance has generally been based on a few standard template
structures. Other
features of the Sainsbury's issue are similar to these standard
structures,
including giving management the ability to cumulatively defer
coupon payments.
The bond was priced at 2.875%, which is lower than a standard
hybrid instrument.
This indicates that investors attributed value to the equity
conversion option
and as a result accepted a lower coupon. Structuring an
instrument in this way
results in greater financial flexibility than a standard hybrid
security due to
the lower coupon and because any conversion into equity over the
five-year
period will provide permanent support to the capital structure.
Fitch attributes 0%, 50% or 100% equity credit to hybrid
securities. We do not
rate Sainsbury, but we have received numerous inquiries about
how we would look
at such instruments from a rating perspective. The security
would not have
attracted any equity credit under our criteria because it
includes a high
step-up in coupon in July 2020. This creates a clear incentive
to repay or
refinance the debt and means it cannot be considered a permanent
part of the
capital structure.
But many Fitch-rated hybrid securities fulfil the minimum
structural
requirements for 50% equity credit. Including a conversion
option in one of
these market standard hybrid debt instruments would not improve
the equity
credit, but it would add some financial flexibility. Investors
would probably
only see this type of product as attractive for issuers with
good equity growth
potential. This limits the pool of potential issuers.
Many arrangers have also been looking into structuring hybrid
securities that
qualify for 100% equity credit. To achieve this under our
criteria, coupon
payments must be non-cumulative, meaning the holder's rights to
the coupon are
lost if it is skipped. This type of feature could again be more
acceptable to
investors if they are confident in the issuer's equity
potential, but there has
been no precedent transaction. To date, hybrid instruments with
100% equity
credit have been very rare.
Contact:
Oliver Schuh
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1263
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ha-Anh Bui
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1566
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
