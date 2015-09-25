(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South-Korea-based
KT Corporation's (KT) Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) as well as its senior unsecured rating at 'A-'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
KT's ratings and Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the
company's
operations and credit metrics are likely to improve from 2015
despite breaching
our negative rating guidance metrics on a one off basis in 2014.
Higher margins,
due to lower marketing and selling, general and administrative
(SG&A) costs,
controlled capex and additional cash inflow from sales of
financial subsidiaries
will lead to improved credit metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Profitability Rebounds: Fitch Ratings expects KT's margin to
improve in the
short term with the benefit of lower marketing and SG&A costs
after
restructuring. Contraction in fixed-line voice revenue is likely
to be offset by
solid growth in wireless and IPTV. KT's core-telecom EBITDA
margins (as a
percentage of service revenue) for 2015, will increase to 27.4%
(2014:18.1%).
This is a substantial improvement from a poor 2014, which was
affected by
intense competition and large one-off labour costs.
Leverage Improves: Fitch expects KT to improve its leverage in
2015 with higher
operating cash flows, lower capex and dividend payments.
Repayment of debt using
the proceeds from sales of its stakes in financial subsidiaries
- KT Rental and
KT Capital, will also help strengthen its balance sheet. We
expect core-telecom
leverage to come down below 2.0x in the short term. (2014:3.2x)
Rising Mobile ARPU: Fitch forecasts that KT's mobile average
revenue per user
(ARPU) will continue to rise over the short term as it increases
its long-term
evolution (LTE) subscriber base. ARPU improved to
KRW34,879/month in 2Q15 (2Q14:
KRW33,619). LTE subscribers formed 67.6% of the company's mobile
customers at
1H15 and Fitch forecasts this proportion to increase close to
70% by end-2015.
However, the speed of rising ARPU may slow down as LTE
penetration rate is
already high.
Fixed-Line Revenue Contraction: Fitch expects KT's broadband as
well as
fixed-line voice revenue and ARPU to continue declining over the
medium term.
This is because subscriber growth will remain marginal as the
market becomes
increasingly saturated amid intense competition. In addition,
price discounts
from bundling and migration to a cheaper
voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP)
service will erode profitability. This trend is unlikely to
reverse.
Easing Competition: Fitch believes that the regulator's close
watch to prevent
price competition from overheating will continue for the short
term.
Implementation of the Handset Distribution Act was successful in
lowering the
competition between major telecom operators. Mobile number
porting which is an
effective indicator of wireless competition has substantially
decreased by 40%
over October 2014 to July 2015, in comparison to the same period
before the bill
was enacted.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Core-telecom revenue to increase slightly in 2015 with higher
wireless ARPU
- Core-telecom EBIT margin to improve due to lower marketing
costs and
substantial reduction in SG&A expenses after restructuring in
2014
- Capex to fall below KRW3trn (cash basis) as guided by the
company
- Free cash flow to remain slightly positive in 2015 and 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
Core-telecom net debt/operating EBITDAR above 2x;
Core-telecom net debt/operating EBITDAR (including handset
receivables
securitization) above 3.0x;
Core-telecom operating EBITDAR margin below 25%; and
Sustained negative pre-dividend free cash flow.
Positive:
Given the company's difficult market environment, positive
rating actions are
unlikely in the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Secondary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Head of TMT, Asia-Pacific
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
