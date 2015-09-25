(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Taishin
Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (TFHC) and its subsidiaries, Taishin
International
Bank (TIB) and Taishin Securities Co., Ltd. (TSS), all of which
have Stable
Outlook. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
The affirmation of TFHC is in line with the rating action on its
principal
banking subsidiary - TIB. TFHC is rated one-notch below TIB's
rating to reflect
Fitch's view that TFHC may have a higher appetite for leverage
and its double
leverage ratio could vary markedly with an appetite for
opportunistic growth and
acquisitions.
TIB's affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect its manageable risk
profile and
strength in consumer finance that helps generate robust earnings
to underpin the
group's capital accumulation. Fitch expects TIB's profitability
to weaken over
2015-2017 amid the softening domestic property market and
China's economic
slowdown. Fitch forecasts credit cost to rise modestly and
interest margins to
come under pressure as the strong growth in higher-yielding
lending to China and
home-equity loans wanes.
The ratings of TSS are aligned with its parent TFHC, reflecting
its status as a
core subsidiary of TFHC, the obligatory support from TFHC under
the Taiwan's
Financial Holding Company Act and the inseparability of TSS's
profile from that
of TFHC.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of TIB
reflect its
moderate systemic importance and moderate probability of state
support, if
needed.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
TFHC's subordinated bonds are rated three notches below the
issuer's National
Long-Term rating, reflecting the bonds' going-concern
loss-absorption mechanism.
TIB's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below the issuer's
National
Long-Term rating to reflect their subordinated status and the
absence of the
going-concern loss-absorption feature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
Downward rating pressure is likely, if TIB pursues its
above-trend growth for an
extended period or TFHC pursues large-scale acquisitions that
lead to weakening
of the group's capital buffer. Rating pressure would also build
if credit
migration towards mid- to high-risk borrowers becomes evident
and notably
weakens its risk profile.
Any changes in TIB's ratings will affect the ratings of TFHC and
TSS to a
similar extent. TFHC's ratings will be aligned to those of TIB
if it establishes
a track record of prudent use of leverage by maintaining its
double leverage
ratio consistently on par with or below those of the sector
peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around
the propensity
or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely support to
the bank. This
would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's
sovereign rating
(A+/Stable).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Any rating action on TFHC and TIB could trigger a similar move
on their debt
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3';
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable;
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(twn);'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'; and
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
Taishin International Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook
Stable;
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '3';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'; and
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'
Taishin Securities Co., Ltd.:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3';
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable;
and
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
