(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating
actions on several private banks in Taiwan:
- Upgraded EnTie Commercial Bank's (EnTie) National Ratings to
'A(twn)' from
'A-(twn)';
- Revised the Outlook of Far Eastern International Bank (FEIB)
and Taichung
Commercial Bank (Taichung) to Stable from Negative; and
- Affirmed all ratings of Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank
(SCSB), King's
Town Bank (KTB) and Bank of Taipei (BOTP).
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
The ratings of the aforementioned are driven by their intrinsic
credit profiles.
EnTie's upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank would
sustain its
improved capitalisation on the basis of the bank's improved
earnings quality,
measured appetite for loan growth, reduced concentration in
deposits and loans
to the property-related sectors.
The Outlooks of FEIB and Taichung have been revised to Stable
from Negative,
based on their enhanced and stabilised capital profiles as they
managed down
asset growth and face lower risk of sharp asset-quality
deterioration as loans
acquired during the previous growth period mature.
SCSB, KTB and BOTP's affirmations reflect their stable credit
profiles
commensurate with their respective ratings. Fitch expects the
three banks to
sustain adequate capitalisation relative to their risk-taking,
and at the same
time, maintain healthy asset quality by their focused market
strategy.
The six banks differ greatly in corporate strategy and
establishment; those that
practice differentiation have developed more valuable
franchises, which
ultimately drive better financial performance.
SCSB is rated the highest at 'A-'.It has continued to record
strong asset
quality, above-peer profitability and superior capitalisation,
backed by its
focused strategy and long established SME client base as well as
its networking
services through its affiliates in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
KTB and EnTie pursue niche business strategies. KTB has an
entrenched regional
deposit base and delivers strong profitability due to its
productive investment
in offshore fixed-income securities and selective lending. Entie
has cultivated
a niche in lending to property development projects and
structured finance.
SCSB and KTB are well capitalised and disciplined in maintaining
higher
capitalisation ratios. Fitch finds the four other banks'
capitalisation is more
vulnerable to cyclical downturns, mainly due to their relatively
weaker internal
capital generation and concentration either in property-related
sectors (EnTie,
Taichung) or mortgages (BOTP and FEIB).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) are
driven by the
respective banks' systemic importance. All of the banks have
support ratings of
4 or 5, reflecting their modest systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
EnTie, FEIB, and Taichung's Basel II-compliant subordinated
debts are rated one
notch below their National Long-Term Ratings to reflect their
subordinated
status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption
mechanism.
FEIB and Taichung's Basel III-compliant subordinated debts are
rated two notches
below the banks' National Long-Term Ratings (which are anchored
by their
respective VRs) to reflect the bonds' limited recovery
prospects. The
bondholders would risk significant loss at the point of
non-viability, when
common equity capital would be very low, resulting in a very
thin loss
absorption buffer. At the point of non-viability, which is
reached upon
government receivership, regulatory order for resolution or
liquidation, the
bonds would be ranked equally with common shares.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
Fitch believes that the credit profile of the six banks is
generally stable,
underpinned by modest growth commensurate with the respective
bank's capital
generation capacity and focused market strategy. Risks of asset
quality
deterioration, primarily from a softening property market, are
also manageable,
given enhanced provisioning and satisfactory collateralisation.
Fitch believes that these six banks' ratings will be most
sensitive to any
significant increase in risk appetite or deterioration in asset
quality
emanating from any sharp correction in property price and/or
protracted slowdown
in China. Large investment losses relative to its capital buffer
at KTB could
also have downward rating pressure.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around
the propensity
or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely support to
these banks.
This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's
sovereign rating
(A+/Stable).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Any change to the ratings on EnTie, FEIB, and Taichung is likely
to trigger a
similar change in their debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BOTP:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable;
and
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'.
EnTie:
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'A(twn)' from 'A-(twn)';
Outlook Stable;
National Short-Term Rating upgraded to 'F1(twn) ' from
'F2(twn)';
Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'A(twn)' from 'A-(twn); and
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-(twn)' from 'BBB+(twn)'.
FEIB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3';
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative;
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
Support Rating affirmed at '4';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+';
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)';
Subordinated debt rating (Basel III-compliant) affirmed at
'BBB+(twn)'; and
Convertible bond affirmed at Long-Term Rating of 'BBB-' and
National Long-Term
Rating of 'A(twn)'.
KTB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3';
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable;
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
SCSB:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook;
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Stable
Outlook;
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)';
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-';
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'; and
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'.
Taichung:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative;
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; and
Subordinated debt (Basel III-compliant) affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (KTB)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Ratings Limited
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Cherry Huang, CFA (EnTie, FEIB and SCSB)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Clark Wu (BOTP and Taichung)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Secondary Analysts
Jenifer Chou (EnTie, FEIB and SCSB)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Cherry Huang (BOTP and KTB)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Taichung)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
