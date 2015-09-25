(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Taiwan-based
Bank SinoPac's (BSP) and its parent SinoPac Financial Holdings
Company Limited's
(SPH) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable
Outlooks. A full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
The affirmation of BSP's IDR and Viability Rating (VR), as well
as the Stable
Outlook, reflects the prospects of a stable earnings and risk
profile with sound
capitalisation. As with its peers, BSP's China exposure declined
to 15% of
assets at end-1H15 from 18% at end-2014 amid China's economic
slowdown and
monetary easing. BSP's credit profile could alter when its China
credit rises
rapidly and meaningfully along with its strategic alliance with
Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable) and its local
subsidiary incorporated
in Nanjing.
BSP's asset quality is sensitive to its concentration in
mortgages and China
exposure. Mortgages made up 48% of total loans at end-1H15 and
are generally of
low risk, with loan-to-value that averaged 56% and collateral
mostly in selected
liquid markets. About 48% of its China credits are for
short-term trade finance,
which are guaranteed by Chinese banks, while the rest is spread
across corporate
lending, interbank placement, and investment-grade bank
debentures.
The affirmation of the IDR and VR of SPH is in line with the
rating action on
its principal banking subsidiary, BSP. BSP anchors SPH's ratings
because of
their high level of integration, and SPH's manageable leverage.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BSP's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
at 'BB+' reflect
its moderate systemic importance and a moderate probability of
state support, if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that BSP will
sustain its
performance in asset quality and profitability. Its ratings are
constrained by
uncertainties over the growth of its China exposures. A
significant increase in
appetite for profits that compromise its risk profile could
trigger a downgrade.
Any rating action on BSP could trigger a similar move on SPH's
ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around
the propensity
or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely support to
these banks.
This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's
sovereign rating
(A+/Stable).
A Credit Update on SPH and BSP will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
SinoPac Financial Holdings:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Bank SinoPac:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991321
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
