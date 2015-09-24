(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS
Group Funding
(Jersey) Limited's unsubordinated notes a final rating of 'A'.
UBS Group Funding
(Jersey) Limited issued USD4.3bn notes, which are guaranteed by
UBS Group AG
(A/Stable/a).
The final rating is in line with the 'A(EXP)' expected rating
Fitch assigned to
the notes on 16 September 2015 (see "Fitch Rates UBS's HoldCo
Senior Debt
'A(EXP)'" on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated in line with the Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of the
guarantor, UBS Group AG. The notes are unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations
of the issuer and benefit from a direct, irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee
of UBS Group AG.
The terms of the notes stipulate that investors acknowledge and
accept to be
bound by Swiss resolution powers, and the notes are structured
to qualify for
inclusion in total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC). The notes'
documentation
highlights the wide-ranging power of the Swiss resolution
authority, FINMA,
which is expected to gain powers to resolve bank holding
companies from 1
January 2016 (to date, FINMA's resolution powers are limited to
banks).
Although this means that FINMA could in theory impose losses on
senior holding
company noteholders ahead of the resolution of the operating
bank, we believe
that the volume of debt and hybrid capital issued by UBS Group
AG, the holding
company, would be insufficient to restore the group's viability
without bailing
in junior debt instruments issued by the operating bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes are sensitive to changes to UBS Group AG's Long-term
IDR. UBS Group
AG's Long-term IDR is equalised with that of its main operating
subsidiary, UBS
AG, reflecting its role as a holding company, our expectation
that double
leverage at the holding company will remain well below 120% and
our view that
the Swiss regulator considers the group as a consolidated
entity. Increasing
holding company double leverage, which could arise from
mismatches in
down-streaming the proceeds of holding company debt issuance to
the operating
companies, could result in UBS Group AG's IDR being rated below
UBS AG's IDR,
and therefore in a downgrade of the notes' ratings.
Together with the creation of separately capitalised
subsidiaries, over time
further expected debt issuance by UBS Group AG could change the
relative
position of creditors of different group entities, which would
be reflected in
different entity ratings, including the holding company's VR and
IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee 15 Sept 2015
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
