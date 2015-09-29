(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'A-' Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) assigned to Comcast Corporation (Comcast) and its
wholly owned
subsidiaries included in Comcast's cross-guaranty structure.
Fitch has also
affirmed the 'A-' IDR assigned to NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc.
(NBCUniversal
Enterprise) and to NBCUniversal Media, LLC. (NBCUniversal) The
Rating Outlook on
all of these ratings is Stable.
Approximately $49.3 billion of Comcast's consolidated debt,
including $9.2
billion outstanding at NBCUniversal and $4 billion outstanding
at NBCUniversal
Enterprise as of June 30, 2015, is affected by Fitch's action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consistent Capital Structure Policy: Comcast's capital structure
and financial
strategy remains balanced between investing in its businesses,
reducing leverage
to its target range of between 1.5x-2x, and returning excess
capital to
shareholders.
Significant Financial Flexibility: Fitch believes Comcast's
strong operating
profile and solid free cash flow (FCF) metrics afford the
company a high degree
of financial flexibility at the current rating category. Comcast
generated
approximately $7.8 billion of FCF during the LTM period ended
June 30, 2015.
Going forward Fitch anticipates the company will consistently
generate
consolidated FCF in excess of $7 billion.
Consistent Capital Allocation Strategy: Comcast's capital
allocation policy is
expected to remain relatively consistent and focused on
returning capital to its
shareholders while continuing to invest in the strategic needs
of its business.
Fitch expects that share repurchases will total approximately
$6.75 billion
during 2015, in line with management guidance.
Leading Market Positions: Fitch's ratings incorporate Comcast's
strong
competitive position as one of the largest video, high-speed
data and phone
providers to residential and business customers in the U.S. and
the company's
compelling subscriber clustering profile with operations in 39
states and the
District of Columbia. In Fitch's view, NBCUniversal's size,
scale, leading brand
positions and diversity of operations and business risk, and
position as one of
the world's most prominent media and entertainment companies,
lowers the
business risk attributable to Comcast's credit profile. The
company also creates
new avenues for revenue and cash flow growth while limiting the
impact on
Comcast's balance sheet and credit profile.
Strength of Cable Networks: NBCUniversal's portfolio of leading
cable networks
as well as the growing importance of its theme parks business
are key
considerations supporting our ratings and are a strength of the
company's credit
profile. Fitch considers cable networks one of the strongest
subsectors in the
media and entertainment industry, which provides NBCUniversal
with a revenue
base largely consisting of stable, recurring and high-margin
affiliate fee
revenue generated from multichannel video programming
distributors as well as
being a significant source of NBCUniversal's FCF generation.
International Parks Investment: The affirmation incorporates
the company's
decision to purchase a 51% ownership stake in Universal Studios
Japan (USJ) for
approximately $1.5 billion. USJ's current ownership, consisting
of Goldman
Sachs, MBK Partners, Owl Creek Asset Management and current
management, retain a
49% stake in the company. The investment marks a shift in
Comcast's
asset-light, licensing fee model for its international parks
businesses.
Furthermore, the investment presents an opportunity to
geographically diversify
its operating profile and leverage the growth and return on
investment Universal
Studios has captured in domestic markets.
Evolving Competitive Environment: Fitch believes that
over-the-top (OTT) can
become a persistent, long-term drag on the pay-television
sector. The internet
is becoming another platform to distribute video content. Fitch
expects that OTT
will have a broad impact on the sector affecting the size of
pay-television and
cable network subscriber bases, advertising and affiliate fee
revenues, and
programming costs. However, in Fitch's view, OTT and its impact
on
pay-television subscriber base will not materially affect
Comcast's operating or
credit profile over the current ratings horizon. Comcast has
sufficient
flexibility within the current ratings to withstand modest
subscriber losses due
to cord cutting. That said, however the largest offset to the
threat of OTT to
Comcast's cable business is that regardless of how a subscriber
consumes video
content - through the internet or with a traditional video
service - the
subscriber will still need to pay for network access (video or
high-speed data
service).
LEVERAGE AND FINANCIAL POLICY
Comcast's leverage metric through the LTM period ended June 30,
2015 was 2x, a
modest improvement from 2.1x as of year-end 2014. Fitch believes
Comcast's
credit profile will be relatively consistent during 2015 and
that leverage will
approximate 2x as of year-end 2015 and remain within the higher
end of the
company's leverage target during the current ratings horizon.
Total debt
outstanding as of June 30, 2015 was approximately $49.3 billion,
relatively
unchanged compared with year-end 2014 and a modest 1.4% increase
relative to
year-end 2013.
Fitch's expectation that shareholder returns as a percentage of
pre-dividend
cash flow will increase during the ratings horizon is
incorporated into the
ratings. Comcast returned approximately $4.8 billion of capital
to its
shareholders through the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2015
in the form of
dividends and share repurchases reflecting an 84.5% increase
compared to the
same period last year. Shareholder returns during 2015
represented
approximately 93.1% of cash flow before dividends.
Approximately $6.4 billion
of share repurchase capacity remains under the current
authorization as of June
30, 2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Reflecting the overall maturity of Comcast's services, Fitch's
base case
assumes overall primary service unit (PSU) additions continue to
slow,
reflecting increasing penetration of the company's service
offering portfolio.
Importantly, Fitch believes that video service subscriber losses
will continue
to moderate over the forecast period. High-speed data
subscriber growth remains
in mid-single digits while telephony subscriber growth is in low
single digits.
--Comcast's cable business will continue to report low- to
mid-single-digit
revenue growth during the forecast period as service ARPUs
continue to grow in
light of the favorable revenue mix shift of subscribers taking
more advanced
video services and higher speed (higher-priced) high-speed data
service tiers as
well as increased overall service penetration.
--Cable segment margins decline modestly during the forecast
period reflecting
ongoing programming cost increases. The increased costs are
offset somewhat by
Comcast's ability to shift its revenue mix to higher margin
services such as
high-speed data services and commercial services, as well as
improving
operational efficiencies.
--Cable segment capital intensity remains relatively consistent
over the near
term before moderating somewhat as the deployment of the X1
platform and related
cloud DVR and wireless gateway spending winds down.
--Soft advertising market continues throughout the rating
horizon forecast with
base advertising revenues flat to down 1% excluding political
and Olympic
related spending.
--Mid-single-digit affiliate fee revenue growth within NBCU's
cable network
segment
--NBCU's broadcast segment benefits from strong retransmission
and reverse
compensation revenue growth.
--Theme park revenue growth is assumed at mid-single digits
following the launch
of the Harry Potter attraction during 2014 and 2015.
--Fitch's base case assumes no change in Comcast's financial
policy or capital
allocation strategy. In line with company guidance, we expect
Comcast will
repurchase $6.75 billion of its common stock during 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would likely coincide with Comcast
committing to and
achieving a financial policy consistent with an 'A' rating,
including
maintaining its leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Comcast would need to
demonstrate that its operating profile will not materially
decline in the face
of competition.
Negative rating actions would likely coincide with discretionary
actions of
Comcast's management including, but not limited to, adopting a
more aggressive
financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition
activity that drive
leverage beyond 2.5x in the absence of a credible deleveraging
plan.
LIQUIDITY
Comcast's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility
are strong based
on Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to
generate material
amounts of FCF. Comcast generated approximately $7.8 billion of
FCF during the
LTM ended June 30, 2015. Going forward, Fitch anticipates that
the company will
consistently generate consolidated FCF in excess of $7 billion.
Fitch acknowledges that Comcast's share repurchase program
represents a
significant use of cash. However, Fitch believes the company
would reduce the
level of share repurchases should the operating environment
materially change,
in order to maximize financial flexibility.
The liquidity position is further supported by cash on hand
(which totaled
approximately $3.5 billion on a consolidated basis as of June
30, 2015) and $7.4
billion of collective available borrowing capacity (as of June
30, 2015) from
Comcast's two revolving credit facilities. Commitments under
Comcast's $6.25
billion revolver will expire during June 2017, while the
commitments related to
NBCUniversal Enterprise's $1.35 billion revolver expire during
March 2018. The
credit facilities provide a liquidity back-stop to the company's
two commercial
paper (CP) programs. Comcast maintains a $6.25 billion CP
program (no
outstanding amount as of June 30, 2015) while NBCUniversal
Enterprise has
established a $1.35 billion CP program under which approximately
$705 million
was outstanding as of June 30, 2015.
Comcast's debt maturity profile is well-laddered and within
Fitch's FCF
expectation. The company does not have any scheduled maturities
during the
remainder of 2015 excluding outstanding CP, followed by $2.5
billion, $2.6
billion and $4.1 billion during 2016, 2017 and 2018,
respectively.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Comcast Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--$6.25 billion revolving bank facility (co-borrower with
Comcast Cable
Communications LLC) at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
Comcast Holdings Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--Subordinated exchangeable notes at 'BBB'.
Comcast Cable Communications, LLC
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--$6.25 billion revolving bank facility (co-borrower with
Comcast) at 'A-'.
Comcast Cable Holdings, LLC
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.
Comcast MO Group, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.
Comcast MO of Delaware, LLC
--IDR at 'A-'.
NBC Universal Media, LLC
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.
NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--$1.35 billion revolving bank facility at 'A-';
--Series A preferred stock at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
