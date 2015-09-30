(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 30 (Fitch) In a new special Fitch Ratings
report 'Global
Catastrophe Bond Market: Issuance Conditions Favorable for
2016', Fitch provides
analysis of the global catastrophe (cat) bond market, which
experienced strong
issuance through the first nine months of 2015 despite a modest
decline from the
record level reported in the prior year.
Through the third-quarter of 2015, $5.5 billion of cat bonds
have been issued,
down from $6.2 billion during the same period of 2014. Repeat
sponsors have
replaced maturing issues and taken advantage of current
favorable market
conditions, but new sponsor issuance has been limited as other
alternative risk
transfer outlets remained strong options for cedants.
Issuance is likely to remain strong into 2016 as more than $7
billion of
outstanding cat bonds will mature and are likely to be replaced
in the next 15
months. Conditions remain favorable for new and returning
sponsors; however,
growth in total outstanding issuance will be limited as
maturities offset much
of the new issuance.
Fitch rated nine catastrophe bond (12 separate tranches)
transactions in the
15-month period between April 2014 and July 2015, representing
over $3 billion
in par value with a range of ratings between 'Bsf' and 'BB+sf'.
Fitch expects
that peak tail risks within sponsors' reinsurance programs will
continue to
remain of interest to investors and a source of growth in the
industry, but that
cat bonds will continue to be structured with risk profiles
consistent with
non-investment-grade ratings.
The full report, 'Global Catastrophe Bond Market: Issuance
Conditions Favorable
for 2016' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the
following headers:
Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> Insurance >> Research
Global Catastrophe Bond Market (Issuance Conditions Favorable
for 2016)
