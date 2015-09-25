(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, September 24 (Fitch) 惠譽國際評等公司今日確認台灣玉山綜合證券(玉山證)國內長期評等為'AA-(twn) '，以及國內短期評等為'F1+(twn)'，評等展望穩定。玉山證為玉山金融控股公司(玉山金)100%持有之子公司，該集團另一完全持有子公司為玉山銀行(玉山銀)。 主要評等考量－國內評等 玉山證的評等和評等展望與母公司的風險體質緊密關聯，特別是集團另一子公司玉山銀。惠譽視玉山證為玉山金旗下的核心子公司，基於玉山金有法律義務在玉山證面臨財務困難時予 以協助。此外，玉山證與集團間在品牌共享、流動性、資本配置和風險管理等方面維持高度整合，玉山證可望藉由跨售予玉山銀龐大客戶群提升其市場地位。 玉山銀近年來擴展其市場地位並顯著提升其核心獲利，尤其是信用卡與財富管理業務均創造強健的手續費收入。玉山銀著重於發展中小企業的利基市場，風險控管機制亦深入各部門， 此有助於抵減其高於同業平均的授信成長。由於玉山銀健全的內部資本生產能力將可支應其未來幾年高於同業的成長，惠譽預期該行的資本水準將可維持在充足水位。 評等敏感性－國內評等 玉山證的評等與玉山金(尤其是玉山銀)的風險水準高度關聯。若高於同業的成長與積極擴張的風險胃納造成其風險體質與資本顯著弱化，可能對玉山證的評等造成壓力。此外，玉山 證評等調升可能性有限，乃因玉山銀與玉山金的成長策略減緩其資本累積。 玉山證的評等摘要報告將於近期發佈至惠譽網站www.fitchratings.com。 註：此為中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為準。 Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +612 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31