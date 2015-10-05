(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
has assigned
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (DFG) a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with Stable Outlook and a senior
unsecured rating of
'A'. Fitch has also assigned DFG's proposed euro-denominated
senior unsecured
notes an expected rating of 'A(EXP)'.
DFG's rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its
standalone credit
profile of 'BBB', to reflect DFG's strong operational and
strategic ties with
the central government through its 66.86% parent Dongfeng Motor
Corporation
(DFM), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the State-owned
Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission (SASAC).
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation on DFG's
operational stability,
and the central government's continuing support for DFG through
DFM. Its
standalone rating, which is based on DFM's credit profile due to
its strong
integration with the parent, reflects DFM's large business
scale, strong market
position, diversification in brands and products offerings,
low-risk
joint-venture operation model, strong financial profile and
favourable market
exposure in China. Proportionate consolidated financial
statements are used in
this assessment, which better reflect DFM's business operation.
DFM's credit
profile is constrained by the lack of global diversification and
weak
proprietary brand operation, comparing with peers rated in the
'BBB' category
globally.
The proposed bonds are to be issued by Dongfeng Motor (Hong
Kong) International
Co., Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
DFG. The
proceeds of the proposed issue will be used to refinance
existing debt. The
notes are rated at the same level as DFG's senior unsecured debt
rating as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company.
The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Government Support: SASAC and the central government have
demonstrated
they are committed to support DFM to become the flagship
automobile company in
China and are ready to provide strong policy and financial
support should it run
into difficulties. Moreover, DFM has direct access to
ministries, which makes it
much easier when it comes to major investment and acquisitions.
DFM is
responsible for carrying out strategic missions for the central
government in
automotive industry development.
Competitive Market Position: DFM is well-positioned against its
peers in the
Chinese automotive market due to its well-established brand
portfolio,
competitive products offering, extensive distribution network
and good
relationships with the government, DFM is highly ranked in
several key segments,
including commercial vehicles, SUV, MPV and Class-A sedans. In
the past five
years, its market share increased by 2.3pp to a 16.2% share of
total auto sales
in 2014, the second-largest in China.
Well-Diversified Portfolio: DFM operates through multiple JVs
carrying different
brands, including Honda, Nissan, Infiniti, Peugeot, Citroen and
Kia. The brand
diversification greatly reduces risks associated with customer
preference, brand
reputation and geo-politics. In terms of product offerings, DFM
has a full range
across various segments. Passenger vehicles and commercial
vehicles accounted
for 68.7% and 25.3% of its 2014 revenues, respectively.
Net Cash Position to Persist: DFM had a net cash balance of
CNY31.8bn at
end-2014. Its adjusted FFO fixed-charge coverage was at 33.5x.
Fitch expects DFM
to maintain a healthy margin, even after factoring in thinner
margins due to
intensifying competition, because the company's products are
well-positioned in
the market. Moreover, DFM has the flexibility to scale back its
expansion plans
in case of weak demand. Hence, Fitch expects DFM to generate
positive free cash
flow in the coming three years and remain in a net cash
position.
Growing Chinese Market: In 2000-2013, light vehicle sales volume
grew at a CAGR
of 21% in China. Unlike developed markets, where auto sales are
largely driven
by replacement demand, vehicle ownership in the Chinese market
is still low.
Fitch believes the structural growth trend for auto demand in
China - driven by
rising incomes, improving infrastructure and changing lifestyles
- will remain
intact, even though near-term demand may be drop due to
decelerating economic
growth, which may persist for another 12 months. However, we
expect the CAGR to
slow to mid-single-digits.
JV Structure Lowers Business Risks: Chinese JVs face
significantly lower risks
for new product development. By introducing established models
into the Chinese
market, the uncertainties associated with high
product-development costs and
long development cycles are greatly reduced. Hence, JVs' EBIT
margins are
usually higher than that of their parents that carry the same
brand name.
Lack of Global Exposure: DFM derives almost all of its sales
within China due to
its business model. DFM's geographic diversification is still
much weaker than
that of its peers that operate on a global scale, although China
accounts for
25% of global demand.
Weak Proprietary Brand Operation: DFM's proprietary brand is
much weaker than
those of its global peers. Operations outside of JVs are small
in scale and have
weak profitability on a standalone basis. This constrains DFM's
ability to
expand internationally and compete head-to-head against leading
global players.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- JV structure remains the major business model for foreign auto
players to
enter the Chinese market
- Top-line growth rate to remain at around mid-single digits
- Margin to decline slightly year over year in the next three
years
- Dividend payout ratio to be around 8%-10%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected in the medium term as it
would require a
major change of business profile, including global
diversification and
significant development of its proprietary brand operation.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Reduced support from the government, including material weaker
linkage with
the SASAC
- Sustained deterioration of the business profile, including
material adverse
regulatory developments
- DFM - excluding JVs - generates negative free cash flow on a
sustained basis
and/or loses its net cash position
