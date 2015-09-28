(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri
Lanka-based
retailer Abans PLC's National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(lka)'
and revised its
Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the
National Long-Term
Rating on Abans' unsecured redeemable debentures at 'BBB+(lka)'
and its
outstanding commercial paper at National Short-Term Rating of
'F2(lka)'.
The Outlook revision reflects improvements in Abans' net
leverage due to
improvements in the operating environment and its margins, which
Fitch considers
sustainable in the medium term. The Outlook is also supported by
Fitch's
expectations that Abans' capex and investments are likely to be
minimal in the
medium term, which would help sustain improvement in its
leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Credit Profile: Abans' leverage, as measured by
lease-adjusted net
debt/operating EBITDAR (excluding Abans Finance PLC), improved
to 6.48x in the
financial year ended March 2015 (FY15) from 8.04x in FY14,
supported by strong
top-line growth and a wider EBITDAR margin. However, its
leverage remained above
5.5x, the level at which Fitch would consider negative rating
action, in FY15
because proceeds from asset sales that were intended for debt
repayment did not
materialise during the year.
Fitch expects Abans' net leverage to fall below 5.5x over the
medium term,
helped by the favourable operating environment, margin expansion
through cost
efficiencies and pricing strategies, and low capex requirements.
Abans' 1Q16
leverage was 3.33x.
Leading Consumer Durable Retailer: Abans is one of the leading
retailers of
consumer durables in Sri Lanka, and it has a strong brand
portfolio and
extensive distribution network. Abans' revenue is supported by
its in-house
hire-purchase operations, which contributed to 46% of revenue in
FY15 while
maintaining a low delinquency rate.
Improved Operating Environment: Consumer durable retailers saw
strong top-line
growth in 1H15 because of reductions in electricity tariffs and
fuel prices
implemented in late 2014, a prevailing low interest rate
environment, and
measures introduced in the February 2015 interim budget to raise
salaries for
public-sector workers and cut prices for essential items. The
discretionary
nature of consumer durables and foreign-currency risk on
inventory because most
products are imported, however, remain key risks.
Wider Margins: Abans' EBITDAR margin expanded 90bp to 7.9% in
FY15 and 12.0% in
1Q16. Price increases across most categories and efforts to
control costs, such
as store closures and inventory management, contributed to the
improvement.
Fitch expects margin improvement to be sustainable given the
company's revised
pricing strategy and continued cost cutting measures. However,
the shift towards
lower-margin IT and communication products in the sales mix will
mean that
margins will not reach pre-FY13 levels.
Funding Secured for Property Project: Colombo City Centre (CCC),
a mixed-use
development in which Abans has invested with Singapore-based
Silver Needle
Hospitality, will move to the construction phase in October
2015, albeit six
months behind the original schedule. The company is confident of
making up the
lost time during construction. The project has secured most of
the required
funding, and Fitch does not expect the project to require
further capital calls
as a result of further significant delays.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Strong revenue growth driven by favourable demand environment
- EBITDAR margin to improve to 9% as the company's strategy to
increase prices
and reduce costs are partially offset by a shift towards
low-margin IT and
communication products and currency headwinds
- Capex and investments to be minimal until the CCC project is
completed-
Minimal contribution from the CCC project during the forecast
period of
FY16-FY19
- Abans to provide capital infusion to Abans Finance of LKR500m
to strengthen
capitalisation above the minimum requirement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A sustained improvement in Abans' adjusted net debt/EBITDAR,
excluding Abans
Finance, to below 4.5x
- Smooth progress of the Colombo City Centre project, which will
limit Abans'
financial liability to the initial investment value
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in Abans' adjusted net debt/EBITDAR,
excluding Abans
Finance, to over 5.5x
- Fixed-charge coverage reducing below 1.25x on a sustained
basis
- A material delay in progress on the Colombo City Centre
project or additional
capital calls for the project
- Any additional capital infusions to Abans Finance over and
above our
assumption under the rating case.
