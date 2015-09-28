(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed six funds managed by Henderson Global Investors at 'Strong' and withdrawn the ratings. Henderson Horizon European Growth Fund Henderson Horizon Global Technology Fund Henderson Horizon Asian Dividend Income Fund Henderson Horizon Euro Corporate Bond Fund Henderson Horizon Global Property Equities Fund Henderson Horizon Pan European Equity Fund KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the stability in the investment processes and resources supporting the funds over the last 12 months. It also takes into consideration Henderson's profile as a large, listed, UK-domiciled asset manager. The performance of the funds has been consistent with the ratings. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on these funds. Fitch continues to rate the Henderson Cash Fund (AAA/V1). RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. Contact: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Simone Capello Analyst +44 20 3530 1193 Committee Chairperson Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Fund Quality Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Sep 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.